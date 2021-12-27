Genshin Impact Gets New Area, Characters, And More On January 5

Genshin Impact’s 2.4 update, Fleeting Colors in Flight, arrives on January 5th – that’s next week! This patch contains plenty of content, including the new area Enkanomiya and two new characters, Shenhe and Yunjin. Players can earn rewards including Intertwined Fates to draw characters and items via gacha, discover new cosmetic outfits, and collect some characters that aren’t always available in rotation, including Xiao, Ganyu, and Zhongli. You can check out the trailer for Fleeting Colors in Flight here. Which upcoming addition is your favorite?

This update includes the Lantern Rite celebrations (now locked in as an annual event and includes a web event called Enchanting Journey of Snow. If you haven’t participated in one of these web events yet, they can be played right in your browser and often just plop the rewards right into your account after you go through some dialogue or simple mini-games that expand upon the Genshin universe and lore.

Of course, the major addition here is the new playable area, Enkanomiya. Are you headed into Genshin Impact’s 2.4 update? Let us know in the comments!