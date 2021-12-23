Xbox's January Games With Gold Features Futuristic Titles

New year, new Games with Gold lineup, and this upcoming month's titles all seem to have a theme. We are looking forward and backward with a slew of games that run the gamut from ultra-futuristic to retro-futuristic. Come January, Xbox owners with Xbox Live Gold membership or that subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to grab the titles listed below for free:

NeuroVoider: Available January 1 to 31

Aground: Available January 16 to February 15

Radiant Silvergun: Available January 1 to 15

Space Invaders Infinity Gene: Available January 16 to 31

As usual, the games are only available for a limited time, so make sure you catch anything you are interested in before it leaves the service. The first up on the list is NeuroVoider, a twin-shooter RPG that sets waves of robotic baddies after you. You'll have to take each of them down to end the neverending war that's been tearing up the cyber futuristic world. Coming in the same window as NeuroVoider during the first half of the month is Radiant Silvergun. The vertical scrolling shoot 'em up was first released in 1998 but has been shined up for modern players.

In the back half of the month, players will be able to pick up Aground and Space Invaders Infinity Gene. The second title, a fresh twist on the well-known Space Invaders franchise, is only available until the end of January, so pick it up as soon as you can. However, Aground, a game focused on building and crafting set amongst the stars, will be available until the middle of February.

While the end of the year is fast approaching, we still have a little bit more time left in December. So, if you have not picked up last month's Games with Gold, you can pick those up now. This month's free titles included The Escapists 2, Tropico 5: Penultimate Edition, Orcs Must Die, and Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet. There are some good titles in there, so don't miss out if you have Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

What do you think about 2022's opening Games with Gold? Let us know in the comments below.