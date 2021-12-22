News

Four Star Wars Battlefront II Action Figures Are On The Way

by Andrew Reiner on Dec 22, 2021 at 04:00 PM

Each week, Hasbro unveils new Star Wars action figures at Bring Home the Bounty. This week's reveal focuses its sights on Electronic Arts' Star Wars Battlefront II video game from 2017. Hasbro is bringing four new action figures from the game to market. All four are Clone Troopers decked out in some of the game's unique armor coloring. Three of the figures fall into the 3 and 3/4-scale Vintage Collection, with the final one joining the Gaming Greats Black Series line.

The latter figure is the Umbra Operative Arc Trooper with a cool black and orange coloring. This clone stands at roughly six inches in height and comes with two pistols. It will be sold exclusively at GameStop with an expected ship date next April.

 

A smaller, vintage version of the Umbra Operative Arc Trooper is also on the way next April exclusively at Entertainment Earth. This iteration comes with four weapons and a removable helmet.

 

Next up in the Vintage line is a different Arc Trooper decked out in red and white armor, almost looking like it has Xbox 360's red ring of death on its helmet. This figure is expected in April exclusively at Big Bad Toy Store.

 

The last Battlefront II figure revealed is, you guessed it, yet another Arc Trooper – this one choosing to wear black and white armor with hints of green to battle. This figure comes with four weapons, a removable helmet, and will be sold exclusively at Dorkside Toys in April.

 

Disclaimer: GameStop is the parent company of Game Informer

On
On
Off
Off
On
On
Off
Off
On
On
Off
Off
On
On
Off
Off
Andrew Reiner
Andrew Reiner
Editor-in-Chief
From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Star Wars Battlefront IIcover

Star Wars Battlefront II

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

PSA
New Mystery Gift Event For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Now Live

New Mystery Gift Event For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Now Live

Feature
Ranking The Entire Assassin’s Creed Series

Ranking The Entire Assassin’s Creed Series

cover
Cover Reveal – Horizon Forbidden West

Cover Reveal – Horizon Forbidden West

Feature
Every Mainline Halo Game Ranked

Every Mainline Halo Game Ranked

Feature
Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

DLC
Cat-Loving Spartans! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Cat-Loving Spartans! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week

News
George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

Review
The Gunk Review – Colorless, But Comfortable

The Gunk Review – Colorless, But Comfortable

News
Poor Mordin. Mass Effect Suicide Mission Survival Rates Revealed

Poor Mordin. Mass Effect Suicide Mission Survival Rates Revealed