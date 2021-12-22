News

Brandon Sanderson, Author Of Mistborn And Stormlight Archive Series, Says He’s Working On A Video Game

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 22, 2021 at 03:01 PM

Brandon Sanderson, the famed author behind fantasy series Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive series, has revealed he’s working on a video game. 

This news comes by way of a recent blog post he made titled “State of the Sanderson 2021,” which, like previous “State of” posts made by the author, details what he has going on in his career. He mentions feature films, TV series, and more, but he also quickly divulges that he’s been working on a game for a while and we might be seeing it soon. 

“I’ve been working on a video game for several years, and I suspect it will be announced this year,” Sanderson writes. “So commence speculation.” 

Sanderson’s post includes a note that says the game is not based on one of his properties and is instead something new he built with the team he’s working with on this project. He also said that people will recognize the company developing the game but playfully suggests it's “probably not the one you’re thinking of right now,” nor is it “that other one either.” 

And that’s all Sanderson had to say about this game. Sanderson entering the video game scene would be quite a treat for fans of the author, whose only other experience in games is minimal. He wrote a novella e-book in 2011 for Epic Games Infinity Blade series called “Infinity Blade: Awakening.” (Editor's note: he has also worked on some fiction for Magic: The Gathering. – JC) However, as the author notes that this game won’t be based on one of his own series, those holding out for a Mistborn RPG will have to continue their wait. 

Perhaps this development will go so well that Sanderson decides to greenlight a Mistborn game of some kind. While not a full game, you can technically get a taste of Mistborn in the form of a game by way of Fortnite, which recently sold a skin based on Kelsier. Be sure to check out Sanderson’s entire “State of” post for more information about what the author is up to. 

Are you excited to see the game Sanderson has been working on? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

PSA
New Mystery Gift Event For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Now Live

New Mystery Gift Event For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Now Live

Feature
Ranking The Entire Assassin’s Creed Series

Ranking The Entire Assassin’s Creed Series

cover
Cover Reveal – Horizon Forbidden West

Cover Reveal – Horizon Forbidden West

Feature
Every Mainline Halo Game Ranked

Every Mainline Halo Game Ranked

Feature
Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

DLC
Cat-Loving Spartans! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Cat-Loving Spartans! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week

News
George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

Review
The Gunk Review – Colorless, But Comfortable

The Gunk Review – Colorless, But Comfortable

News
Poor Mordin. Mass Effect Suicide Mission Survival Rates Revealed

Poor Mordin. Mass Effect Suicide Mission Survival Rates Revealed