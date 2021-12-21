Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Will Have Crossplay And Cross-Save Support At Launch

Konami has announced that its upcoming free-to-play card game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will launch with crossplay cross-save support.

This news comes from Nintendo Life, which reports that Konami announced this news alongside many other features players can expect in Master Duel during the Jump Festa 2022 event recently held. The game is not yet out, but it’s expected sometime this Winter, which means its release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android could be imminent. For now, you can check out its official trailer.

As noted by Nintendo Life, duelists can expect the following features in Master Duel:

4K resolution duels

Over 10,000 cards to unlock across the series’ history

A Solo Mode campaign

Deckbuilding and a large database with Decklists

Tutorials to teach players how to play

Special events and tournaments

Because of today’s news, duelists can now expect to be able to play their Xbox-owning friend while on a PlayStation, for example. Or, they could play on their mobile device while their opposition plays on PC, thanks to Master Duel’s crossplay support. And thanks to cross-save support, players can freely switch between platforms. You can play primarily at home on a console or PC and then take your progression with you on the go via your mobile device.

[Source: Nintendo Life]

