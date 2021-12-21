News

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Will Have Crossplay And Cross-Save Support At Launch

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 21, 2021 at 08:55 AM

Konami has announced that its upcoming free-to-play card game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will launch with crossplay cross-save support. 

This news comes from Nintendo Life, which reports that Konami announced this news alongside many other features players can expect in Master Duel during the Jump Festa 2022 event recently held. The game is not yet out, but it’s expected sometime this Winter, which means its release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android could be imminent. For now, you can check out its official trailer. 

As noted by Nintendo Life, duelists can expect the following features in Master Duel: 

  • 4K resolution duels
  • Over 10,000 cards to unlock across the series’ history 
  • A Solo Mode campaign
  • Deckbuilding and a large database with Decklists
  • Tutorials to teach players how to play 
  • Special events and tournaments 

Because of today’s news, duelists can now expect to be able to play their Xbox-owning friend while on a PlayStation, for example. Or, they could play on their mobile device while their opposition plays on PC, thanks to Master Duel’s crossplay support. And thanks to cross-save support, players can freely switch between platforms. You can play primarily at home on a console or PC and then take your progression with you on the go via your mobile device. 

While waiting for Master Duel, read about its reveal and the reveal of Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Saikyou Battle Royale that happened alongside it. Check out why one Game Informer editor believes Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel might finally be what fans are looking for after that. 

[Source: Nintendo Life]

Are you excited about Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel? Let us know in the comments below!

Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duelcover

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android
Release Date:
2022

