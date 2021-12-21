Buy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition On PC, Get A Free Rockstar Game

Rockstar Games is once again treating PC gamers to something a little extra by giving out a free game with the purchase of Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition.

As an incentive to buy the collection through Rockstar's store on PC, you'll be able to redeem an additional free Rockstar game to add to your digital collection. That's on top of the advertised 20% discount and the free original versions of the trio of games that were brought back as a make-good for performance issues at launch.

Which games can you snag for free? It's, of course, a selection of titles developed by Rockstar, but there are some great options to choose from. However, you only get one, so choose carefully. Here's the list:

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition

Max Payne 3

L.A. Noire

Bully: Scholarship Edition

If you already own those games through Rockstar's launcher, you won't be able to redeem a second copy. But, there are a couple of alternatives, like a Great White Shark Cash Card for GTA Online or 55 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online.

You can find the holiday deal on Rockstar's site, which will be available through January 6, 2022. Unfortunately, the deal is only available through Rockstar's storefront, and there aren't any similar deals extended to console players.

Will this incentive be enough to get you to pick up the remastered trilogy on PC? Let us know what you think in the comments.