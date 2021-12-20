News
Fortnite

What's New In Fortnite Today: Teases Of The Matrix's Neo And Trinity

by Andrew Reiner on Dec 20, 2021 at 06:55 PM

Epic Games updates Fortnite every day at 4 p.m. PT with new skins, gear, and more. On top of the daily items found in the shop, there's a chance that new quests, world-changing events, and entirely new gameplay ideas will be added to the game at any time. Here's what you can look forward to finding today:

As is usually the case, all of the day's new content is exclusive to the item shop, meaning you'll need V-Bucks to add any of these goods to your collection. The big items for sale tie into The Matrix films. Thanks to two new emotes, you can make your character leap into the air like Trinity or dodge bullets like Neo. These moves are joined by a new "Ones and Zeroes" weapon skin that makes each firearm look like it's constructed of The Matrix's green and black coding. The animated effect is quite cool.

 

Neo and Trinity skins have to be on the way. If I had to guess, we'll see them any day. Epic may wait until The Matrix Resurrection's theatrical and HBO launch on December 22, but I wouldn't be surprised if they drop tomorrow – with both characters getting new and old-school Matrix skins. If you open the Matrix-themed present in the holiday lodge, you'll get a cool Sentinel glider for free.

The shop also has a variety of new holiday-themed goods, including the return of the Cutiepie skin from Chapter 2, Season 1, and Blinky from Chapter 2, Season 5. Also returning are Fennix, Artica, Athleisure Assassin, and the color-changing Kaws Skeleton. The emotes offered are Say So, Leapin', Whirlwind, and Pizza Party.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home content is still for sale, as is the Gears of War Kait and Marcus skins. The Deep Freeze Bundle is now available at a lowered $11.99 price. This pack includes the Frostbite skin, similarly themed gear, and 1,00 V-Bucks.

 
On
On
Off
Off
On
On
Off
Off
Andrew Reiner
Andrew Reiner
Editor-in-Chief
From weekly trips to arcades to owning every system that hit the market since the Atari 2600, Andrew has dedicated his life to video games.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Fortnitecover

Fortnite

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, Android
Release Date:
July 25, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac), 
April 2, 2018 (iOS), 
June 12, 2018 (Switch), 
August 9, 2018 (Android), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

Feature
The Top 10 Game Boy Games

The Top 10 Game Boy Games

News
DNF Duel Open Beta Begins Later Today

DNF Duel Open Beta Begins Later Today

Feature
Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

PSA
New Mystery Gift Event For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Now Live

New Mystery Gift Event For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Now Live

News
George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

feature
Why Halo Infinite Is Our 2021 Game Of The Year

Why Halo Infinite Is Our 2021 Game Of The Year

Review
The Gunk Review – Colorless, But Comfortable

The Gunk Review – Colorless, But Comfortable

News
Halo Infinite: 343 Industries Details New Changes Coming To The Fracture: Tenrai Event In January

Halo Infinite: 343 Industries Details New Changes Coming To The Fracture: Tenrai Event In January