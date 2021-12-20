What's New In Fortnite Today: Teases Of The Matrix's Neo And Trinity

Epic Games updates Fortnite every day at 4 p.m. PT with new skins, gear, and more. On top of the daily items found in the shop, there's a chance that new quests, world-changing events, and entirely new gameplay ideas will be added to the game at any time. Here's what you can look forward to finding today:

As is usually the case, all of the day's new content is exclusive to the item shop, meaning you'll need V-Bucks to add any of these goods to your collection. The big items for sale tie into The Matrix films. Thanks to two new emotes, you can make your character leap into the air like Trinity or dodge bullets like Neo. These moves are joined by a new "Ones and Zeroes" weapon skin that makes each firearm look like it's constructed of The Matrix's green and black coding. The animated effect is quite cool.

Neo and Trinity skins have to be on the way. If I had to guess, we'll see them any day. Epic may wait until The Matrix Resurrection's theatrical and HBO launch on December 22, but I wouldn't be surprised if they drop tomorrow – with both characters getting new and old-school Matrix skins. If you open the Matrix-themed present in the holiday lodge, you'll get a cool Sentinel glider for free.

The shop also has a variety of new holiday-themed goods, including the return of the Cutiepie skin from Chapter 2, Season 1, and Blinky from Chapter 2, Season 5. Also returning are Fennix, Artica, Athleisure Assassin, and the color-changing Kaws Skeleton. The emotes offered are Say So, Leapin', Whirlwind, and Pizza Party.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home content is still for sale, as is the Gears of War Kait and Marcus skins. The Deep Freeze Bundle is now available at a lowered $11.99 price. This pack includes the Frostbite skin, similarly themed gear, and 1,00 V-Bucks.