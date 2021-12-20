News

Assassin’s Creed Immersive Concert Announced For 2022

by Marcus Stewart on Dec 20, 2021 at 02:00 PM

Fans of Assassin’s Creed, especially its many soundtracks, may be pleased to hear that Ubisoft and Overlook Events are launching an immersive concert based on the series. Dubbed the Assassin’s Creed Symphonic Adventure, this original concert takes players on an orchestral adventure across the franchise.

In the past, Overlook Events has organized the well-received Dragon Ball and Saint Seiya Symphonic Adventure concerts. Assassin’s Creed Symphonic Adventure follows a similar format, synchronizing a live orchestra and choir with HD video, lighting, and sound effects. The result is a two-hour musical journey across the entire series that boasts over 100 tracks. Check out the trailer below. 

The premiere kicks off at the Grand Rex in Paris on October 29, 2022 which coincides with Assassin’s Creed’s 15th anniversary. If you’re planning to be in the area, tickets go on sale tomorrow, December 21. You can purchase your seat from the concert’s official website. If you can’t make it to France next October, don’t worry.  A world tour is scheduled to launch in early 2023.

Are you interested in attending the Assassin's Creed Symphonic Adventure if it comes to your town? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

GOTY 2021
Game Informer&#039;s Top 10 Games Of 2021

Game Informer's Top 10 Games Of 2021

Feature
The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

Feature
The Top 10 Game Boy Games

The Top 10 Game Boy Games

News
DNF Duel Open Beta Begins Later Today

DNF Duel Open Beta Begins Later Today

Feature
Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

News
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crossing Over With Odyssey, Year Two Roadmap Revealed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crossing Over With Odyssey, Year Two Roadmap Revealed

News
George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

feature
Why Halo Infinite Is Our 2021 Game Of The Year

Why Halo Infinite Is Our 2021 Game Of The Year

PSA
New Mystery Gift Event For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Now Live

New Mystery Gift Event For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Now Live