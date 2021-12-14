News

Windjammers 2 Gets A January Launch Date

by Marcus Stewart on Dec 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM

Windjammers 2 has been a long-time coming (it was first announced in 2018) and after years of betas, the sequel to the cult-favorite arcade game officially launches next month. 

That would be January 20, to be exact. As for platforms, Windjammers 2 is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, and PC. It’s also launching day one on Xbox Game Pass. Physical versions are also on the way courtesy of Limited Run Games, though it’s unclear if those will launch day and date with the digital editions. 

Windjammers features a roster of 10 characters, both originals and newcomers, and 10 courts to host the disc-throwing action. Like the 1994 original, two players battle out in what’s essentially over-the-top air hockey with frisbees. Lobbing the disc into the other player’s goal is key, and each character sports their own playstyle and special attacks. Windjammers 2 features new gameplay mechanics, an arcade mode, and online play with casual and ranked matches. Get the full rundown in the new trailer below. 

Windjammers 2 is being developed by Dotemu, the team behind Streets of Rage 4 and publisher for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Are you excited to finally play the finished version of Windjammers 2? Let us know in the comments!

Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
