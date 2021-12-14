Inscryption Has A Free Roguelike Expansion You Can Play Now

Inscryption is one of 2021’s biggest surprises in more ways than one. Outside of being a very good game (it cracked our Top 10 Games of 2021, after all) it also has a lot more going for it than it lets on. Those who have seen the adventure to its conclusion but are itching for more creepy card game goodness should be happy to hear that a small expansion is out now.

The update is called Kaycee’s Mod and serves as an endlessly replayable version of the cabin portion of the game. Players can challenge Leshy in an increasingly difficult series of card battles, with each level unlocking new cards, challenges, and even developer logs recorded by the expansions’ namesake. If you’ve completed Inscryption, you know the significance of that last bit.

To access Kaycee’s Mod, you’ll have to right-click on Inscryption in your Steam library. Select “Properties”, click the “Betas” tab, and punch in the code “givemeascensionmode”. Once you’re at the start screen, hit Shift+K+M to unlock the mod. Creator Daniel Mullens also warns that players should probably back up their save files prior to accessing Kaycee’s Mod.

In a Steam post, Mullens explains that Kaycee’s Mod is a thank you to everyone who’s played Inscryption and that he wanted to appease fans who really enjoyed the Leshy’s Cabin chapter of the game. The expansion is billed as a beta, so expect some eventual balance changes as well as two new cards/items, more dev logs, and even a final encounter at the end of the 12th level.

Will you be firing up Kaycee's Mod? Let us know in the comments!