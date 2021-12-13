PlayStation Announces PS5 Covers And Three New DualSense Colors Coming Next Month

After hitting virtually all PlayStation 5 cover makers with legal threats and takedowns, Sony has revealed a line of PS5 covers, and they’re coming next month alongside three new DualSense colors.

Announced in a new PlayStation Blog post released today, PlayStation is adding three new colors to its PS5 lineup: Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. These three new colors will join the previously-announced Midnight Black and Cosmic Red colors, and the company’s new PS5 covers will be available in all five of those colors.

These new DualSense controllers and PS5 covers will become available in January of 2022 at participating retailers (PlayStation does not list which retailers are participating). The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red covers will launch in the following locations: USA, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines.

The Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue console covers will launch in these locations sometime during the first half of 2022, PlayStation says. All five color variants for these covers will launch in additional territories during the year, but PlayStation says more details about that will come later.

“These new console covers are beautiful and easy to use – simply remove your original white PS5 console covers and click your new ones into place,” the PlayStation Blog post reads. “The PS5 console covers will be available for both the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition and are sold separately from the PS5 console and DualSense controller.”

The covers, which are now available for preorder, will cost $54.99. PlayStation says the three new DualSense colors will launch globally in January of 2022 at participating retailers. Also available for preorder right now, these new DualSense colors will cost $74.99.

