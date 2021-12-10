News

Sony To Acquire Developer Valkyrie Entertainment

by Andrew Reiner on Dec 10, 2021 at 02:25 PM

Sony's first-party efforts grew stronger today with the acquisition of Seattle-based developer, Valkyrie Entertainment. Since 2002, Valkyrie has worked on over 100 games, often serving the role of co-developer or content creator. In a tweet, Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, said Valkyrie "will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises."

Valkyrie has worked with Sony several times in the past, helping bring Infamous, God of War, and Twisted Metal to market. The developer will once again be working with Sony Santa Monica on God of War: Ragnarok.

In a press release issued earlier today, a Sony spokesperson outlined the path forward. "The day-to-day operations post-acquisition will continue to be run by Valkyrie Entertainment’s current management team. Terms of this transaction including the acquisition cost are not disclosed due to contractual commitments."

Along with the acquisition, Valkyrie has a big reason to celebrate, as it was one of the studios involved in helping create Halo Infinite, the fantastic sequel that we awarded a review of 9.25 out of 10. Other games that have Valkyrie's touch are pictured in the image above.

Sony and Microsoft are in a bit of an arms race, snatching up developers over the last few years to broaden their respective first-party game development efforts.

