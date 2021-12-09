News

Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse Announced

by Daniel Tack on Dec 09, 2021 at 07:42 PM

At The Game Awards 2021, the upcoming Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games collaboration, Star Wars Eclipse, was announced. This game takes place in the High Republic era of Star Wars, so you’ll see faces like Yoda around! There’s no release date, and the game is currently in early development, but the trailer showcases some fantastic Star Wars environments, aliens, and more. Check out the full trailer right here! There’s a vast assortment of cool Star Wars stuff to take in, including a pet keeper, some Mon Calamari, a bustling marketplace, speeder bikes, starships big and small, picturesque vistas, and a whole lot more! 

Star Wars Eclipse lets you play as a varied cast of characters with their own stories and abilities and features a decision-driven story where your choices can change the outcome. Other than those scant details, there’s nothing else known about the game, but you can check out more as it develops at the official site.

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
Senior Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

Feature
The Top 10 Games On Switch

The Top 10 Games On Switch

News
Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Feature
Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Review
Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Feature
The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

gamer culture
The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

News
You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

News
Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

DLC
Flowers For Your Spartans! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Flowers For Your Spartans! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week