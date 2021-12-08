Dragonite Joins The Pokémon Unite Roster Later This Month Alongside Holiday Festivities Event

Pokémon Unite will soon get into the holiday spirit when a new winter-themed event starts next week.

Running from December 15 through January 16, this holiday festivities event will bring all sorts of gifts, limited licenses, trainer fashion items, and one new Pokémon to the game. Tsareena joined the roster today, and on December 20, Dragonite will enter the fray. Like Tsareena, the grass-type Pokémon introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon, Dragonite will be a Melee All-Rounder character that “harnesses its impressive heft and draconic might to dole out maximum damage,” according to a new Pokémon Unite blog post.

As you can see in the trailer above, Dragonite looks great, as does the winter holiday makeover coming to Pokémon Unite. Their moveset will include Dragon Breath, Outrate, and Draco Impact.

“Players can get special log-in gifts such as reward boxes containing limited licenses and Trainer fashion items, earn special event rewards with the Illumination Challenge and Photo Challenge, and add two new Unite licenses to their collection as Tsareena and Dragonite enter the fray,” the blog post reads. “And by taking part in Snowball Battle in Shivre City, players can watch as their Pokémon are transformed into snowmen during battle.”

During Snowball Battle, Pokémon that are knocked out become snowmen for a limited time. They won’t be able to move, but they can visually assist their teammates and use a basic attack that won’t damage enemies but will cause them to jump into the air. Different moves also do different poses in the air, such as cheering, waving, or even giving a thumbs up. When a Pokémon’s snowman form ends, it’ll leap out of the snow and return to the match. Defeat a wild Delibrid during these battles to receive a gift box that contains a random one-time battle item that will replace your current battle item. Also, Avalugg has been temporarily replaced by Articuno in the center of the map.

From January 1 through January 3, Unite licenses for all Pokémon will be temporarily made available to all players, which means anyone can use any Pokémon in any battle. During the holiday festivities event, players can partake in the Illumination Challenge by selecting the holiday tree in the lobby to compete in daily missions and challenge missions.

“By completing these missions, players can collect lights to light up the holiday tree and earn fun rewards – including a Trainer snapshot frame and background, a 1-day limited license, Trainer fashion items, and more,” the blog post reads.

For more about unique log-in gifts, you can receive during this event, head to the full Pokémon Unite blog post.

