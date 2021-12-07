News

Longtime Tails Voice Actor Snags Role For Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Film

by John Carson on Dec 07, 2021 at 05:41 PM

Voice actor Colleen O'Shaughnessey has confirmed she will reprise her role as Miles "Tails" Prower in the sequel to 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

O'Shaughnessey revealed the casting news on Twitter this afternoon saying, "Taking my old pal Tails for another adventure. Thrilled to announce I’m the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower in #SonicMovie2! Can’t wait for y'all to see him on the big screen." 

She joins stars Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Jim Carrey (Dr. Ivo Robotnik), and James Marsden (Donut Lord... ahem. I mean Tom Wachowski), who will reprise their roles from the first film. Idris Elba is, of course voicing Knuckles the Echidna to round out the trio of animated characters we know of so far. O'Shaughnessey also played Tails in the brief stinger featured at the end 2020's adaptation.

Colleen has been the voice of Tails for quite a few years, first stepping into the flying fox's shoes since 2013 games Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric and Sonic Boom: Shattered Crystals. Prior to that, she was the voice of Knuckles Chaotix alum Charmy Bee before also taking on the role of Sonic's stalwart partner.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is slated to hit theaters on April, 8 2022.

We're coming up on the end of Sonic's 30th anniversary, and while we know a new game is in the works, there's not much info out about it. Since we're in a standstill waiting on more about the title, check out Marcus Stewart's wonderful piece about how Solar Ash is a great base for a new 3D Sonic game.

