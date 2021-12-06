News

Xbox Head Phil Spencer Thinks Today’s Microsoft Could Have Kept Bungie Around

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 06, 2021 at 09:43 AM

Xbox head Phil Spencer has revealed that he believes today’s Microsoft could have kept Bungie around. 

This news comes by way of Axios, which reports that Spencer understands why Bungie left Microsoft to become independent in a new interview. He also said that in today’s Xbox ecosystem, Bungie might have stayed with Microsoft. 

“Could we [keep Bungie around] today? I think we could,” Spencer told Axios when asked if Bungie’s departure was inevitable. 

Spencer said that since Bungie’s departure, Xbox has learned a lot but understands why the studio left. 

“At the time, they had big ambitions,” Spencer said. “They had sold their business for a certain amount of money. They saw what Halo turned into. And it’s like, ‘Okay, Microsoft benefited more than Bungie did from the success of Halo.’ There’s no other story that can be written there.” 

Spencer continued and said he understands the appeal of becoming independent, citing that Bungie probably felt like it had another Halo-like franchise in them. 

“If you’re saying, ‘Hey, I think I’ve got another one of those in me. I want to really take another chance,’ I can understand the allure of doing that as an independent company,” the Xbox head said.

Bungie formally split from Microsoft, with whom it had made multiple Halo games, in 2007. On October 5 of that year, Bungie announced the split and said it had become an independent company. In the division, though, Microsoft retained all rights to Halo, a franchise now developed primarily by 343 Industries.

Nearly three years later, Bungie signed onto a ten-year publishing deal with Activision, with which its popular Destiny franchise would begin. In January of 2019, the studio announced that it had ended this publishing deal early, meaning Bungie was independent once more. It seems that Bungie intends to retain its independence for now. 

[Source: Axios]

Do you think Bungie would be a good fit for Microsoft today? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Destiny 2cover

Destiny 2

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
September 6, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC), 
December 8, 2020 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)
Halo Infinitecover

Halo Infinite

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

gamer culture
Halo Infinite: Sniper Gets 23-Player Killing Spree With One Bullet

Halo Infinite: Sniper Gets 23-Player Killing Spree With One Bullet

Feature
Top 10 Co-Op Games To Play Right Now

Top 10 Co-Op Games To Play Right Now

Feature
2021’s Hidden Gaming Gems

2021’s Hidden Gaming Gems

guide
The Best Halo Infinite Multiplayer Tips I&#039;ve Learned From Watching TikTok

The Best Halo Infinite Multiplayer Tips I've Learned From Watching TikTok

News
Swarovski Reveals Master Chief Helmet And Energy Sword Crystals

Swarovski Reveals Master Chief Helmet And Energy Sword Crystals

Review
Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Feature
Top 10 Platformers To Play Right Now

Top 10 Platformers To Play Right Now

News
PlayStation Working On Xbox Game Pass Competitor With Three Tiers Of Service, New Report Reveals

PlayStation Working On Xbox Game Pass Competitor With Three Tiers Of Service, New Report Reveals

News
Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Expansion, Fatesworn, Gets December Release Date

Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Expansion, Fatesworn, Gets December Release Date

News
Battlefield 2042 Update 3 Includes Hundreds Of Fixes, Changes, And Improvements

Battlefield 2042 Update 3 Includes Hundreds Of Fixes, Changes, And Improvements