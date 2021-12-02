The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Finally Launches Early Next Year

The Stanley Parable is as unique and humorous today as when it launched way back in 2013. However, during the 2018 Game Awards, fans were treated to the announcement that an expanded version of the game, The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe, would arrive in 2019. It's now 2021, though developers Davey Wreden and Crows Crows Crows have always been the first to admit that window may have been wishful thinking. But after three years and a few sassy trailer updates, the game appears to be ready to ship – for real this time (hopefully).

Crow Crows Crows announced on Twitter that The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe is now content complete and is prepping to release it to consoles and PC in early 2022. This marks the first time the game will be available on consoles, though there’s still no mention of specific platforms. The game’s website only states the intention to release it to all platforms, basically.

For those who missed the boat in 2013, you may be asking, “what exactly is The Stanley Parable?”. Good question, and unfortunately, it’s one of those games that’s best experienced as blindly as possible. But if you really need to know what you’re playing before committing cash to it (fair), you can read our review of the original game here.

Are you a Stanley Parable fan looking to revisit the experience with Ultra Deluxe? Are you diving in for the first time to see what the fuss has been all these years? Let us know in the comments!