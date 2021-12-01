Titanfall Delisted From Storefronts, But It’s Still Playable For Those That Already Own it
Respawn Entertainment has announced that its first game, 2014’s multiplayer-only Titanfall, has been delisted from storefronts and will remain delisted for good.
This means that anyone who doesn’t own Titanfall digitally will now not be able to as it’s no longer available for purchase on digital storefronts. However, you could still technically find a physical copy and own it that way. Titanfall will also be removed from subscription services on March 1, 2022, which means it’ll be taken off Xbox Game Pass and EA Play that day.
Fortunately for those that do already own it, Respawn says it’s keeping servers live so actually playing it is still possible for the foreseeable future.
A note about Titanfall. pic.twitter.com/Ew232HkUIo— Respawn (@Respawn) December 1, 2021
