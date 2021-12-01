News

Swarovski Reveals Master Chief Helmet And Energy Sword Crystals

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 01, 2021 at 03:20 PM

Halo marketing is pretty much always top-notch, and the marketing campaign behind Halo Infinite is no different. Just yesterday, 343 released a new (and very hype) Halo Infinite campaign trailer, and today, Swarovski – yes, the famed crystal maker – revealed two new Halo Infinite-inspired crystal figurines. 

As part of its Swarovski x Halo Collectibles collection, the company has created a crystal Master Chief Helmet, complete with a yellow-tinted visor, and a crystal Energy Sword, as reported by GameSpot. You can check out both below: 

 

“In celebration of the game’s 20th anniversary and the launch of Halo Infinite, Xbox and Swarovski step into the epic sci-fi universe with two collectible crystal figurines,” Swarovski’s website reads. “A unique collaboration for both brands that serves as a reminder of what self-discovery and imagination can do. Created in an extremely limited-edition run, only the bold will reap their rewards. Enter your information below for a chance to win one of 117 [we see what you did there] Swarovski x Halo collectibles.” 

As mentioned above, Swarovski is not selling these (we don’t even want to know what the price tag would be), and the only way to get your hands on one of 117 of these crystal figures is to enter the company’s drawing. You can register for that on the Swarovski site

While waiting to see if you win one of these crystal figurines, read about how Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get monthly Halo Infinite multiplayer bonuses starting next week and then read about how a new change in multiplayer makes it so that players earn increased XP for the first six matches played on any given day. Check out the best Halo Infinite multiplayer tips we’ve learned from watching TikToks after that. 

[Source: GameSpot]

What do you think of these Swarovski crystals? Let us know in the comments below!

