News

Qualcomm Plans For New Gaming Handheld

by Jill Grodt on Dec 01, 2021 at 05:00 PM

It’s the last day of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021, and it saved the biggest announcement for the end. The company has developed a suite of new technologies designed specifically for the mobile gaming space, called the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform. On top of this, it has teamed up with Razer to create a handheld dev kit powered by the new chipset in the hopes that developers will produce tailor-made experiences for the device.

What does that mean? The Steam Deck might have some handheld competition before long, as Qualcomm is aspiring to jump into the market with this Android-based product. While the device is only available to developers right now, I went to San Francisco to speak with Qualcomm Technologies’ senior director of product management, Micah Knapp, before the announcement and to try out the revealed hardware.

Before jumping into impressions, here’s what developers will find bundled up in this kit – which is hopefully a baseline for what gamers can expect when the device eventually hits the market.

  • 6.65-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 10-bit HDR: Operating at up to 120hz
  • Haptics Engine
  • A 5MP/1080p60 webcam with two mics
  • 5G mmWave and sub-6 and Wi-Fi 6E
  • On-device 4-way speakers
  • 4K TV out

Qualcomm’s vision for its Android handheld is to be the first device in the mobile arena that, unlike smartphones or tablets, is primarily dedicated to gaming. The dev kit is stuffed with everything needed to play Android games natively while also allowing users to stream games from their Xbox, PlayStation, or PC libraries whether they’re traveling far from home or sitting comfortably on the couch. But how does the vision hold up to the real-life hardware?

The Snapdragon-powered handheld’s current look won’t win any innovation awards: it’s an elongated controller with a screen in the middle. It is just a shade smaller than the Steam Deck – measuring over 11 inches in length and weighing north of one pound – and, as far as hardware goes, doesn’t introduce anything players won’t have seen before outside the mobile space. However, the design may undergo many iterations in this early development period, so it will be interesting to see if anything gets a major overhaul before the handheld is ready for consumers.    

As for gaming, I jumped into three different demos, all of which worked mostly as advertised. In games where I piloted a plane and drove a race car, the graphics got perceptibly fuzzy as I sped up, which left me wondering how well the Android device would handle more taxing games. However, streaming Minecraft Dungeons via the Xbox Game Pass app worked smoothly and quickly.

One of the most interesting things I heard from Knapp was the company’s interest in streamers. The device’s ability for always-connected gameplay via wireless and 5G and camera/mic setup was made, in part, with streamers in mind. However, the exec was upfront about possible problems, like the video shaking every time the streamer moves the handheld, an issue the company is looking into. 

Overall, the technology seems exciting if you are interested in the mobile gaming space, and it’ll be worth watching to see how Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform is used in the future.

On
On
Off
Off
Jill Grodt
Jill Grodt
Associate Editor
Before writing about video games, Jill spent almost a decade working in Museums. Her favorite games combine her love of art, history, and storytelling with fun gameplay. If she isn't gaming in her spare time, she’s likely wrapped up in a good book.
Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
Top 10 Co-Op Games To Play Right Now

Top 10 Co-Op Games To Play Right Now

Feature
2021’s Hidden Gaming Gems

2021’s Hidden Gaming Gems

News
Halo Infinite: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers To Get Monthly Multiplayer Bonuses

Halo Infinite: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers To Get Monthly Multiplayer Bonuses

News
New Marvel MMORPG In Early Development, DC Universe Online To Get Graphics Upgrade And Massive Expansion In 2023

New Marvel MMORPG In Early Development, DC Universe Online To Get Graphics Upgrade And Massive Expansion In 2023

DLC
Halo Infinite: Here&#039;s What Is In The Shop This Week

Halo Infinite: Here's What Is In The Shop This Week

News
New Sons Of The Forest Trailer Is Terrifyingly Brutal, Spring 2022 Release Announced

New Sons Of The Forest Trailer Is Terrifyingly Brutal, Spring 2022 Release Announced

gamer culture
Tom Holland May Be In Three More Spider-Man Films, New No Way Home Posters Released

Tom Holland May Be In Three More Spider-Man Films, New No Way Home Posters Released

News
Halo Infinite: New Multiplayer Update Gives Players Increased XP In First Six Matches

Halo Infinite: New Multiplayer Update Gives Players Increased XP In First Six Matches

News
Antstream Arcade Introduces Over 1000 Games To The Epic Games Store

Antstream Arcade Introduces Over 1000 Games To The Epic Games Store