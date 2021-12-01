News

Battlefield 2042 Update 3 Includes Hundreds Of Fixes, Changes, And Improvements

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 01, 2021 at 02:36 PM

Battlefield 2042 launched just a few weeks ago, and if the conversation surrounding it can be summarized by one word, that word is “bugs.” 

Game Informer’s own reviewer said 2042 is “an otherwise solid online shooter bogged down by an abundance of bugs,” and that’s a sentiment echoed across the entire battlefield discourse. To EA and DICE’s credit, though, the team behind the game has been open about the things it needs to fix, and Update 3, which hits the game tomorrow, is another example of that. 

“With this update, we’re addressing further bugs and feedback areas which we’ve observed through your gameplay since November 12,” DICE’s post about the update reads. “This means you can expect a large amount of fixes, balance changes, and quality of life enhancements to come your way.” 

You can view DICE’s expansive 2042 Update 3 fixes, changes, and improvements list here – it’s huge, with hundreds of bullet points, each detailing a different fix or change coming to the shooter. 

As for what’s new in Update 3 beyond fixes, DICE says Weekly Missions are making their way into the game. 

“There will be a total of 3 varying missions each week which you can track via the main menu,” the blog post reads. “Completing a mission will reward you with player XP. Finish all of the available missions that week, and you’ll receive a unique cosmetic reward.”

On the Battlefield Portal side of things, new game mode layouts for Rush have been added for All-Out Warfare maps. DICE is also adding several new templates to the Builder, a new custom mode called Vehicle Team Deathmatch, which allows players to utilize combat vehicles in custom experiences. This also supports logic created in Portal’s Rules Editor. 

In terms of Quality of Life changes, DICE says to expect several improvements within the Collection screen menus to make customizing loadouts and Plus Menus easier – basically, you won’t have to click as much in menus. UI elements during gameplay have also been enhanced, according to the blog post, and players should notice increased visibility and reduced clutter throughout the game. 

Be sure to read the full update for additional details, the full breakdown of fixes and changes coming to 2042, and more. Check out our thoughts on the game in Game Informer’s Battlefield 2042 review after that and then read about how more Steam users are playing Farming Simulator 22 than Battlefield 2042

Have you been playing Battlefield 2042? What’s your experience with it been like so far? Let us know in the comments below!

Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
