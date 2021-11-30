News

Media Molecule-Developed Dreams Game Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale Announced, Available Today

by Wesley LeBlanc on Nov 30, 2021 at 03:31 PM

Media Molecule has announced Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale, a new playable game the studio made in its 2019 creation game, Dreams.  

The game seems to be centered on two dungeon-crawling protagonists who must battle “hideous monsters” and solve “fiendish puzzles” to advance through Ancient Danger’s medieval setting. There is, of course, loot and wealth to be found throughout each of these dungeons, and there seems to be a cute bat at the center of its story, as the name alludes to. 

As you can see in the trailer above, Ancient Dangers looks quite great and it’s tough to picture it as a game made inside Dreams, which is itself a game. Credit to Media Molecule, though, for doing just that. Ancient Dangers looks great, too, which is especially exciting because it’s already out as of today. 

Here’s the official description for Ancient Dangers:

“Join the teenage orcs Scoria and Gabbro as they team up with their new friend, Herb the Bat, on a quest to find the renowned snozzleaf. Will Scoria and Gabbro find the herb they need to cure their grandmother’s terrible snoring? Can their wise-cracking bat pal find his way home? Get playing now and go show those dragons what happens with you mess with teenage Orcs!”

Ancient Dangers is a third-person dungeon crawler, featuring a single-player mode where players control Scoria, and a co-op mode, which adds Scoria’s twin, Gabbro, to the mix. The co-op mode is couch co-op only, though. Media Molecule says new PlayStation trophies have been added to Dreams for players to unlock while playing through Ancient Dangers, too, so if trophy hunting is your thing, you don’t want to miss this. 

For more about Dreams, check out our thoughts on its release in Game Informer’s Dreams review

Will you be checking out Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale? Let us know in the comments below!
 

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Dreamscover

Dreams

Platform:
PlayStation 4
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

Column
Ten Family Board Games To Bring Home For The Holidays

Ten Family Board Games To Bring Home For The Holidays

Feature
Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

guide
The Best Halo Infinite Multiplayer Tips I&#039;ve Learned From Watching TikTok

The Best Halo Infinite Multiplayer Tips I've Learned From Watching TikTok

Feature
The Best Idle Games To Play During Holiday Season 2021

The Best Idle Games To Play During Holiday Season 2021

opinion
Sports Games Are Stuck In A Rut

Sports Games Are Stuck In A Rut

News
New Marvel MMORPG In Early Development, DC Universe Online To Get Graphics Upgrade And Massive Expansion In 2023

New Marvel MMORPG In Early Development, DC Universe Online To Get Graphics Upgrade And Massive Expansion In 2023

gamer culture
Tom Holland May Be In Three More Spider-Man Films, New No Way Home Posters Released

Tom Holland May Be In Three More Spider-Man Films, New No Way Home Posters Released

Feature
Disney, Please Use More Than Just Star Wars And Marvel In Games

Disney, Please Use More Than Just Star Wars And Marvel In Games

News
Antstream Arcade Introduces Over 1000 Games To The Epic Games Store

Antstream Arcade Introduces Over 1000 Games To The Epic Games Store