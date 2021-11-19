Test Fly Over 120 Ships In Star Citizen For The Next Two Weeks

Star Citizen, the ever-in-development interstellar flight sim about piloting impressive spaceships you can buy with your real hard-earned money, is holding the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2951 (IAE 2951) from today until December 1.

Typically, to get yourself behind the yoke of a space cruiser in Star Citizen, you'd have to cough up at least $45 for access to one of the game's more basic ships. However, like a real-life car show (or a trip to almost any vehicle dealership), IAE 2951 will let intrepid pilots test out over 120 different flyable ships from various fictional manufacturers. Each day of the event will shift focus to specific ship companies and their wares.

A press release from Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium reveals the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2951 will feature "six notable ship reveals," listing the "heavily armed gunship" Aegis Redeemer, along with a duo of Ares Starfighter variants called Ion and Inferno among these unveilings while also promising a few surprises.

For the duration of the expo, Star Citizen will be free to play, though at what capacity outside of the starship convention was not detailed in the press release. New pilots can go to the game's website to sign up for an account and download the client to take part in IAE 2951.

For those wondering when Star Citizen was released, it kind of hasn't yet. After starting its crowdfunding efforts in 2012, Cloud Imperium has steadily been building new ships and features for its ambitious space-faring followup to Wing Commander, collecting funding from selling ships and subscriptions along the way. In 2018, a star-studded cast was announced for the game's campaign mode called Squadron 42. The story featuring actors like Mark Hamill, Gillian Anderson, Henry Cavill, and Mark Strong hasn't seen the light of day, nor do we know when it's coming.

Are you looking to fly amongst the stars and test out one of Star Citizen's many ships? Have you invested in the space flight sim and have stories you'd like to share? Send all transmissions to the comments below!