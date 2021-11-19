News

Pac-Man Museum + Lets You Play 14 Pac-Man Games As Pac-Man

by Marcus Stewart on Nov 19, 2021 at 09:57 AM

Bandai Namco found out you like Pac-Man and has decided to add more Pac-Man to your Pac-Man. The publisher announced a new compilation called Pac-Man Museum +, which bundles 14 different games in the series in one, bright yellow package.

While not the first Museum style collection (it's a follow-up to 2014's Pac-Man Museum), this newest iteration includes popular modern titles such as Pac-Man Championship Edition and Pac-Man 256 and oddities like the Wii-exclusive Pac-Motos. The full list of titles is as follows:

  • Pac-Man
  • Super Pac-Man
  • Pac & Pal
  • Pac-Land
  • Pac-Mania
  • Pac-Attack
  • Pac-In-Time
  • Pac-Man Arrangement (Arcade Version)
  • Pac-Man Arrangement (Console Version)
  • Pac-Man Championship Edition
  • Pac-Motos
  • Pac ‘N Roll Remix
  • Pac-Man Battle Royale
  • Pac-Man 256

To access each game, you’ll explore an actual arcade as Pac-Man himself, which is pretty meta. This arcade can be customized to your liking Animal Crossing-style by purchasing decor using coins earned by completing in-game missions. 

Pac-Man Museum + gobbles its way to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in early 2022.

Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Pac-Man Museum +cover

Pac-Man Museum +

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
2022

