Pragmata Delayed To 2023, New Video And Artwork Released By Capcom

by Wesley LeBlanc on Nov 18, 2021 at 08:15 AM

Capcom’s upcoming sci-fi title, Pragmata, has been delayed to 2023. 

Pragmata was first announced during the PlayStation 5 reveal event way back in June 2020. It featured an astronaut walking through New York who stumbles upon a little girl. A strange glitch-in-the-matrix happens and all of a sudden, a satellite crashes through the sky and then the duo ends up in space after using some weird 3D printer-like device. It’s as strange as it sounds, as you can see from the Pragmata announcement trailer

However, when it was first revealed, Capcom said the game would release in 2022. Now, it’s been delayed to 2023, which isn’t all that surprising considering that 2020 look at the title was the last we heard about Pragmata. 

“Our team is hard at work on the project, but to ensure this will be an unforgettable adventure, we’ve decided to shift the release window to 2023. In the meantime, we have a brand new artwork to share with you. Thank you for your patience.”

As you can see in the tweet above, Capcom released a new video alongside news of this delay. It features Pragmata’s young heroine holding a piece of paper with “2022” scratched out and “2023” written beside it. The company also released new artwork, which you can see below: 

While waiting for Pragmata, check out Game Informer’s coverage of the original announcement

Are you excited about Pragamata? What do you think the game could be about? Let us know in the comments below!

Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
