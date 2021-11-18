Plague Doctor Action RPG Thymesia Pushed To 2022

Thymesia is an upcoming action-adventure game that puts you in the shoes of the world's toughest plague doctor who uses diseases-turned-weapons to battle enemies. The fast-paced action RPG sports heavy Dark Souls vibes and was slated to launch on December 7. Unfortunately, that will no longer be the case because Thymesia is now arriving sometime in 2022.

Developer OverBorder Studio states it wants to make sure Thymesia is razor-sharp for its big debut, so it's leaving it in the oven for a while longer. On the bright side, it announced the game is headed to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S after only confirming PC in the past.

Thymesia stars Corvus, a plague doctor who’s half-man, half-raven. He’s on a mission to regain his lost memories while also slaying abominations lurking within his gloomy kingdom. Combat is fast-paced and punishing, emphasizing aggression and mobility thanks to a swift dodge maneuver. Corvus can extract diseases from foes, then transform them into weapons such as a scythe or sword. He can also utilize his raven form to unleash dagger-like feathers. You can mold Corvus to your liking thanks to multiple character builds, as well as different endings to encourage replayability. Check out the original announcement trailer below.

What do you think of Thymesia? Are you bummed about the delay or excited to see receive additional polish? Let us know in the comments!