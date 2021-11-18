News
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fI21g8ALBkk

    Check Out An Exclusive New Featurette For Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City

    by Blake Hester on Nov 18, 2021 at 11:01 AM

    Ahead of the release of Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City next week, we have an exclusive new featurette that briefly dives into the relationship between the movie's production team and the video game series' development team at Capcom. Check it out in full above. 

    One fun tidbit detailed in the trailer is director Johannes Roberts sneaking in nods to his favorite games in the series: 

    "Director Johannes [Roberts] really loves the games, so there are a lot of Easter eggs in the movie," Capcom producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi says in the video. "One of my personal favorites is, though the movie is based on games 1 and 2, director Johannes snuck in some of his favorite elements from a later game. Hope you can find it." 

    For more on Welcome To Raccoon City, check our interview with two of the film's leads, Tom Hopper and Avan Jogia, who play Albert Wesker and Leon Kennedy, respectively, where we talk about co-leading this new Resident Evil film series, their favorite moments from filming, and where they found inspiration for their characters. 

    Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City will be released in theaters on November 24, 2021. 

    On
    On
    Off
    Off
    Blake Hester
    Blake Hester
    Senior Associate Editor
    Blake Hester has been writing about the video game industry since 2015. Before joining Game Informer he freelanced for outlets such as Polygon, Vice, USG, and Rolling Stone.
    Email Twitter

    Popular Content

    Feature
    The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

    The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

    News
    Here Are The Nominees For The Game Awards 2021

    Here Are The Nominees For The Game Awards 2021

    Review
    Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Review – Refurbished Gems

    Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Review – Refurbished Gems

    News
    Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Now Available, Battle Pass And Progression Carries Over To Launch

    Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Now Available, Battle Pass And Progression Carries Over To Launch

    News
    Update: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Available To Play And Purchase On PC Again

    Update: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Available To Play And Purchase On PC Again

    News
    Update: Kena: Bridge of Spirits Physical Deluxe Edition Out This Friday

    Update: Kena: Bridge of Spirits Physical Deluxe Edition Out This Friday

    News
    Over 70 Original Xbox And Xbox 360 Games Are Now Backwards Compatible

    Over 70 Original Xbox And Xbox 360 Games Are Now Backwards Compatible

    News
    Phil Spencer Sees Elder Scrolls 6 As An Xbox Exclusive

    Phil Spencer Sees Elder Scrolls 6 As An Xbox Exclusive

    News
    MultiVersus Announced, Will Feature Batman, Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark, Steven Universe, And More

    MultiVersus Announced, Will Feature Batman, Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark, Steven Universe, And More

    News
    Outriders New Horizon Update Brings Big Endgame Changes, Expansion Coming in 2022

    Outriders New Horizon Update Brings Big Endgame Changes, Expansion Coming in 2022