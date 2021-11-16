News

Tequila Works Announces Song Of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

by Daniel Tack on Nov 16, 2021 at 01:55 PM

Remember Rime? Tequila Works is back, and they're working on a game set in the League of Legends universe! The tale of a boy and a yeti is coming in 2022 with Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. Lovable moments and snowball fights are sure to happen in this title, which is scheduled to land on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, and PC. You can learn a lot more about the game and even see it in action a bit in the trailer below!

In case you're wondering who's who, Nunu is the child, and he's looking for his mom. Willump is the yeti and will help Nunu make his way through the frozen wastes and hopefully find his mom! Nunu also has a magic flute that can alter the environment in a number of ways. Or you can just make Willump dance, which is always nice. A mix of puzzling challenges and journeying through icy environs, the adventure is marked with story beats and relationship building as well, as Nunu and Willump form an unbreakable friendship. According to the developers, it's a game about friendship, family, and joy. Hard to argue with that, really. We look forward to seeing just where this warm story in frigid lands takes us in 2022.

Are you looking forward to Song of Nunu: A League of Legends story or any of the other announcements from the Riot Forge showcase today? Let us know in the comments!

Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
Senior Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
