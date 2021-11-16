News

Evil Genius 2, Fae Tactics, And More Join Xbox Game Pass This Month

by Marcus Stewart on Nov 16, 2021 at 10:50 AM

Microsoft is rolling out the last batch of Xbox Game Pass games for the month of November. Do you enjoy vibrant tactics games, supervillain simulators, or interplanetary flight experiences? If so, then this is your month.

In terms of brand-new releases, Exo One and Undungeon launch this month. Exo One puts you in the cockpit of an alien saucer-like spacecraft to soar across expansive landscapes. Undungeon is an action RPG that has you battling across a multiverse. For strategy fans, Fae Tactics is a colorful love letter to games like Final Fantasy Tactics. Evil Genius 2: World Domination, which launched for PC earlier this year (read our review), heads to consoles and lets players build the booby-trapped supervillain lair of their dreams. Meanwhile, EA classics Dead Space and Dragon Age: Origins are available on the cloud. Check out the full list of games and the dates they join the library below. 

What’s Coming To Xbox Game Pass

  • Dead Space (Cloud) - Today
  • Dragon Age: Origins (Cloud) - Today
  • Next Space Rebels (Console, PC, Cloud) - November 17
  • Exo One (Console, PC, Cloud) - November 18
  • Fae Tactics (Console, Cloud, PC) - November 18
  • My Friend Pedro (Console, PC, Cloud) - November 18
  • Undungeon (Console, PC, Cloud) - November 18
  • Deeeer Simulator (Console, PC, Cloud) - November 23
  • Mortal Shell (Console, PC, Cloud) - November 23
  • Evil Genius 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) - November 30

DLC/Game Updates

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition – November 18

What’s Leaving Xbox Game Pass

Leaving November 30

  • Call of the Sea (Console, Cloud, PC)  
  • FIFA 19 (Console, PC)
  • Football Manager 2021 (PC)
  • Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Console, PC)
  • Haven (Console, Cloud, PC)
  • Hello Neighbor (Console, Cloud, PC)
  • Morkredd (Console, Cloud, PC)
  • VA-11 HALL-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC)

Leaving December 8

  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Console, PC)

In case you missed it, here's the list of games to hit Game Pass during the first half of the month

What do you think of the new additions? Let us know in the comments!

