Phil Spencer Sees Elder Scrolls 6 As An Xbox Exclusive

The immense benefits of the Xbox-Bethesda acquisition continue to trickle down as new IPs (Starfield) and upcoming chapters in revolutionary franchises (Elder Scrolls VI) are being developed for next-gen technology. At E3, we learned that the former will be an Xbox exclusive and Day One Game Pass addition. Information surrounding the next Elder Scrolls title, however, has been much harder to come across. Still, a GQ interview with Xbox’s leading man Phil Spencer unearthed some exciting new details about Bethesda’s flagship video game series. Nothing is confirmed yet, but Phil Spencer envisions Elder Scrolls VI as an Xbox exclusive.

This exclusivity would be a groundbreaking decision for the games community and the western RPG scene if cleared. “Starfield, arguably the biggest game of 2022, will be Xbox and PC only,” the GQ article reads. “Spencer says he sees the same for The Elder Scrolls VI.” Spencer himself went on to say that having sole rights to both highly-anticipated Bethesda titles isn’t about “punishing any other platform.” Instead, “In order to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full complete package of what we have. And that would be true when I think about Elder Scrolls VI. That would be true when I think about any of our franchises.”

The Elder Scrolls VI might use the same overhauled engine as Starfield, but its release is still far off. Todd Howard confirmed that the game is still in its “design phase.” This, of course, is a little deflating, considering the first teaser was released three years ago. On the other hand, Starfield drops next year on November 11 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Do you think the Elder Scrolls VI will be an exclusive, or is that simply wishful thinking? Drop your theories in the comments section below!

[Source: GQ]