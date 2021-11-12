Sony Celebrates PlayStation 5 Anniversary, Reveals Top Played Games In Its First Year

In honor of the first anniversary of the launch of PlayStation 5, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan took to the PlayStation Blog to take a look back at the year that was as well as what's to come.

Even for a year where it felt like PS5 consoles were hard to find (and still are!), gamers put in plenty of time on the now-current gen device. "PS5 gamers have collectively played more than 4.6 billion hours of gameplay on PS5 and broadcast more than 26 million hours of content," Ryan boasted. No doubt there's been an impressive amount DualSense controller recharges as well. Along with these impressive stats, Ryan listed off the top ten most played games on PS5 over the past year. Some are less surprising, but a few launch titles managed to stick on the list despite some more popular games.

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

MLB The Show 21

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Demon’s Souls

NBA 2K22

It's great to see Miles Morales and Demon's Souls hanging with the heaviest time-sinks like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, especially since they're day one releases with (mostly) single-player campaigns.

Jim Ryan also takes a moment to highlight other big Sony exclusive games like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Deathloop, as well as recent studio acquisitions of Bluepoint Games, Firesprite, Housemarque, and Nixxes. He lays out a glimpse at the future, with megaton releases coming next year and beyond in God of War Ragnarok, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. In total, 25 games from Playstation Studios are currently in development for PlayStation 5.

Despite the availability woes facing PlayStation 5, it's had quite the first year with plenty of current and upcoming reasons to make the upgrade. That is if you're lucky enough to find one in the coming months.

What's your most played games on PS5 this year? Let us know in the comments below!