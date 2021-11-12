News

Sony Celebrates PlayStation 5 Anniversary, Reveals Top Played Games In Its First Year

by John Carson on Nov 12, 2021 at 12:50 PM

In honor of the first anniversary of the launch of PlayStation 5, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan took to the PlayStation Blog to take a look back at the year that was as well as what's to come.

Even for a year where it felt like PS5 consoles were hard to find (and still are!), gamers put in plenty of time on the now-current gen device. "PS5 gamers have collectively played more than 4.6 billion hours of gameplay on PS5 and broadcast more than 26 million hours of content," Ryan boasted. No doubt there's been an impressive amount DualSense controller recharges as well. Along with these impressive stats, Ryan listed off the top ten most played games on PS5 over the past year. Some are less surprising, but a few launch titles managed to stick on the list despite some more popular games. 

  • Fortnite
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Destiny 2
  • MLB The Show 21
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Demon’s Souls
  • NBA 2K22

It's great to see Miles Morales and Demon's Souls hanging with the heaviest time-sinks like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, especially since they're day one releases with (mostly) single-player campaigns. 

Jim Ryan also takes a moment to highlight other big Sony exclusive games like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Deathloop, as well as recent studio acquisitions of Bluepoint Games, Firesprite, Housemarque, and Nixxes. He lays out a glimpse at the future, with megaton releases coming next year and beyond in God of War Ragnarok, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. In total, 25 games from Playstation Studios are currently in development for PlayStation 5.

Despite the availability woes facing PlayStation 5, it's had quite the first year with plenty of current and upcoming reasons to make the upgrade. That is if you're lucky enough to find one in the coming months

What's your most played games on PS5 this year? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

News
Rockstar Reveals More Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Features And Full Music Roster

Rockstar Reveals More Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Features And Full Music Roster

Feature
Off The Golden Path – Progression And Exploration In Halo Infinite

Off The Golden Path – Progression And Exploration In Halo Infinite

News
Lies Of P, A Pinocchio Soulslike, Gets Bloody Gameplay Trailer

Lies Of P, A Pinocchio Soulslike, Gets Bloody Gameplay Trailer

News
Rockstar Had To &#039;Remove A Couple&#039; Of Cheats From Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Due To Technical Reasons

Rockstar Had To 'Remove A Couple' Of Cheats From Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Due To Technical Reasons

Feature
The Top 10 Open World Games To Play Right Now

The Top 10 Open World Games To Play Right Now

cover
Cover Reveal – Halo Infinite

Cover Reveal – Halo Infinite

News
Back 4 Blood Content Roadmap Includes Story Expansion And Offline Solo Play

Back 4 Blood Content Roadmap Includes Story Expansion And Offline Solo Play

Feature
All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

gamer culture
First Official Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Seemingly Confirms The Film’s Villains

First Official Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Seemingly Confirms The Film’s Villains

News
The New Mass Effect Teased For N7 Day With An Image Loaded With Hints

The New Mass Effect Teased For N7 Day With An Image Loaded With Hints