News

Thunderful Games Announces SteamWorld Headhunter, A 3D Sequel To SteamWorld Dig 2

by John Carson on Nov 10, 2021 at 03:00 PM

Thunderful held a showcase today featuring upcoming games from the publisher including The Gunk (which holds a newly announced December release date) and the Stadia timed-exclusive aquatic adventure Wavetale, which releases today. Capping off the presentation was a brief look at the next chapter in the SteamWorld franchise, SteamWorld Headhunter.

The teaser (which you can watch below) features two robotic cowboys featuring spectacular 'staches facing off in a familiar pistol dueling position. You know, desert town, high noon, and all of that. One automaton looks to have lost the shootout, and in the process, lost his head. When the victor checks on the deceased's condition, only to find its head is detached and flying at him with deadly intent. 

Thunderful isn't saying much about Headhunter other than it's a direct follow-up to "the (literally) earth-shattering events of SteamWorld Dig 2" and will be a full 3D, co-op action adventure experience. In honor of the announcement of Headhunter, SteamWorld Dig 2 is currently free to download on Steam and GOG starting today and lasting until tomorrow, November 11 at 11 a.m. Eastern. 

What do you think of the teaser for SteamWorld Headhunter? Are you interested in seeing more of the surface world, or would you prefer to dig into the depths of the planet some more? Shovel your thoughts into the comments!

