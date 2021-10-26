New Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Video Showcases Team Galactic, Legendary Lake Trio, And Early-Purchase Rewards

A new video released by The Pokémon Company details two gym leaders, Team Galactic, the legendary Lake Trio, and the early-purchase rewards for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The two-and-a-half-minute video comes just weeks before Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl hit brick-and-mortar and digital storefronts on November 19. It showcases two of the games’ gym leaders: Candice, the ice-type gym leader located in Snowpoint City, and Volkner, the electric-type gym leader in Sunyshore City. We get a brief look at their in-game chibi models and their standard models that appear during battles.

We also get a look at the mysterious Team Galactic, the Team Rocket-like organization that our in-game characters will be facing off against throughout the adventure. More specifically, we see three Team Galactic commanders: Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. We see some of their Pokémon, too, before we meet Cyrus, the Team Galactic boss.

After that, the video showcases Sinnoh’s lakes, which are home to the legendary Lake Trio: Uxie, Mespirit, and Azelf. These three legendary Pokémon are just some of the ones we’ll be catching in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The video ends with a look at the in-game rewards given to those who purchase either game before February 21. You’ll receive the Platinum Style outfits (which are reminiscent of those featured in Pokémon Platinum) and the “Gift of a Manaphy Egg via Mystery Gift.” If you purchase the game digitally before the deadline, you’ll also receive a download code for a gift of 12 Quick Balls.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will hit the Switch on November 19.

