News

Joe & Mac Remake Announced For 2022

by Marcus Stewart on Oct 14, 2021 at 01:30 PM

The first game in the cult classic Joe & Mac series is getting a remake. Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja is coming to unspecified consoles and PC in 2022. 

Joe & Mac, known as Caveman Ninja in Japan, was developed by Data East and first released in arcades overseas in 1991. It launched in North America soon after and has appeared on the NES, Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis, Game Boy, Amiga, and PC (among other platforms). You can even play the game, and its sequel, right now on Switch via its online SNES library. As the titular pair of cavemen, you're on a mission to rescue captive cavewomen from a rival tribe. The side-scrolling action consists of using clubs, boomerangs, and other prehistoric weapons to take out other cavemen, dinosaurs, and other threats.  

Publisher Microids doesn’t share a trailer or offer much info on the remake other than that it sports re-done visuals and will feature a new adventure mode with additional levels. Microids promises to share more information on Caveman Ninja soon. Although Joe & Mac never reached the mainstream heights of Mario or Sonic, the games were solid enough, and the series has its followers. It'll be interesting to see if the gameplay is improved at all or this will be a more faithful update with better graphics. As we've seen with the newly revived Wonder Boy series,  a good remake of a lesser-known platformer can yield contemporary success. 

Any Joe & Mac fans in the house? Let us know what you think about the series' big return in the comments?

Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

