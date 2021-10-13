Splice The Abominations Of Your Dreams In Let’s Build A Zoo This November

The quirky Let’s Build A Zoo opens its doors to enterprising zookeepers on November 5. The game hands you the keys to your own sanctuary of animals that you can take in several directions. Whether you want to promote conservation, turn it into a soulless money-making machine, or concoct brand-new creatures using a gene-splicing mechanic, Let’s Build A Zoo has you covered.

This goofy title lets you erect and design enclosures, buildings, and other infrastructure to house your furry attractions and entertain guests. Though it looks simple, layers of systems allow for a deeper level of play and plenty of customization, including a morality system. Kind-hearted players can properly care of their animals, promote environmentalism, and even save some species from going extinct. Those who prefer to walk on the dark side can exploit critters by building factories designed to squeeze as much cash out of them as possible.