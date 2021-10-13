News

Splice The Abominations Of Your Dreams In Let’s Build A Zoo This November

by Marcus Stewart on Oct 13, 2021 at 01:53 PM

The quirky Let’s Build A Zoo opens its doors to enterprising zookeepers on November 5. The game hands you the keys to your own sanctuary of animals that you can take in several directions. Whether you want to promote conservation, turn it into a soulless money-making machine, or concoct brand-new creatures using a gene-splicing mechanic, Let’s Build A Zoo has you covered.  

This goofy title lets you erect and design enclosures, buildings, and other infrastructure to house your furry attractions and entertain guests. Though it looks simple, layers of systems allow for a deeper level of play and plenty of customization, including a morality system. Kind-hearted players can properly care of their animals, promote environmentalism, and even save some species from going extinct. Those who prefer to walk on the dark side can exploit critters by building factories designed to squeeze as much cash out of them as possible. 

The game’s other prominent feature is gene splicing. Do you find plain old giraffes boring? Mix its DNA with, say, a bat and see what you get. The game boasts over 300,000 possible combinations of animals; maybe your zoo can exclusively showcase your horrific mistakes miracles of life. Let’s Build A Zoo is coming to PC via Steam for $19.99. 

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Let&#039;s Build a Zoocover

Let's Build a Zoo

Platform:
PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Preview
Exclusive Saints Row Hands-On Impressions

Exclusive Saints Row Hands-On Impressions

News
Pokémon Company Confirms Monster Hunter-Like Style Of Exploration For Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Company Confirms Monster Hunter-Like Style Of Exploration For Legends: Arceus

Preview
What&#039;s New In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl?

What's New In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl?

Review
Back 4 Blood Review - A Familiar Fright

Back 4 Blood Review - A Familiar Fright

News
Ubisoft Will Delist The Original Rocksmith Early Next Week

Ubisoft Will Delist The Original Rocksmith Early Next Week

Exclusive Video
Saints Row: Exclusive First Look At The World Of Santo Ileso

Saints Row: Exclusive First Look At The World Of Santo Ileso

Feature
Game Informer&#039;s Holiday Buying Guide 2021

Game Informer's Holiday Buying Guide 2021

News
Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Gets Launch Trailer, Adam Warlock Teased

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Gets Launch Trailer, Adam Warlock Teased

News
SpongeBob And TMNT Adorn The Latest Custom Xbox Series X Consoles

SpongeBob And TMNT Adorn The Latest Custom Xbox Series X Consoles

Preview
Forza Horizon 5 Preview – Hands-On With Picturesque Speed

Forza Horizon 5 Preview – Hands-On With Picturesque Speed