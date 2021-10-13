News
Psyonix

Batman-Themed Haunted Hallows Event Starts Tomorrow In Rocket League

by Wesley LeBlanc on Oct 13, 2021 at 02:49 PM

Rocket League has revealed that its Haunted Hallows 2021 event begins tomorrow and runs through November 1, and it will bring Batman-themed cars, decals, and more to the arena. 

More specifically, Haunted Hallows 2021 will feature a new Gotham City Rumble limited-time mode, new items, and the return of all three Batmobiles previously sold in-game. Alongside all of this, new Halloween Hallows challenges will be added to Rocket League to give players the chance to unlock villain-themed items. 

Everyone who logs in will be able to earn the Dark Knight Player’s Title and by completing challenges, players can earn special limited items like the Joker Dominus Decal and Boost, the Gotham’s Finest Merc Decal, the Harley Quinn Wheels and Topper, the Poison Ivy Boost, and more. 

In Gotham City Rumble, drivers can expect the same Rumble gameplay but with the added twist that power-ups in the mode are themed after Batman and his rogue gallery. Some of the power-ups include Joker’s Boxing Glove, Harley’s Hammer (instead of the Boot), and Poison Ivy’s Vines (instead of the Grappling Hook). 

To coincide with this new mode, the Beckwith Park (Gotham Night) arena has been added to the game and it includes plenty of easter eggs for Batman fans to spot. It’s the arena seen in the Haunted Hallows 2021 event trailer above. 

 

If you missed out on the release of the 1989 Batmobile, the Dark Knight’s Tumbler from the Christopher Nolan Batman movies, or the 2016 Batmobile from Batman v Superman, all three will be available in the Rocket League Item Shop. Each comes with the Reel Life Decal, too, which gives the Batmobiles their signature black color from their respective movies. 

The Bat-Signal Goal Explosions triple-pack available in the Item Shop starting tomorrow features a Bat-Symbol that explodes on-screen. The explosion will be either the Bat-Symbol from the 1989 Batman movie, the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy or that of Ben Affleck’s Batman in the recent Zack Snyder movies. 

More details about the Haunted Hallows 2021 event can be found over on the Rocket League blog.

Will you be jumping into this year's Haunted Hallows event? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Rocket Leaguecover

Rocket League

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Preview
Exclusive Saints Row Hands-On Impressions

Exclusive Saints Row Hands-On Impressions

Preview
What&#039;s New In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl?

What's New In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl?

News
Pokémon Company Confirms Monster Hunter-Like Style Of Exploration For Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Company Confirms Monster Hunter-Like Style Of Exploration For Legends: Arceus

Review
Back 4 Blood Review - A Familiar Fright

Back 4 Blood Review - A Familiar Fright

News
Ubisoft Will Delist The Original Rocksmith Early Next Week

Ubisoft Will Delist The Original Rocksmith Early Next Week

Exclusive Video
Saints Row: Exclusive First Look At The World Of Santo Ileso

Saints Row: Exclusive First Look At The World Of Santo Ileso

Feature
Game Informer&#039;s Holiday Buying Guide 2021

Game Informer's Holiday Buying Guide 2021

News
Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Gets Launch Trailer, Adam Warlock Teased

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Gets Launch Trailer, Adam Warlock Teased

News
SpongeBob And TMNT Adorn The Latest Custom Xbox Series X Consoles

SpongeBob And TMNT Adorn The Latest Custom Xbox Series X Consoles

Preview
Forza Horizon 5 Preview – Hands-On With Picturesque Speed

Forza Horizon 5 Preview – Hands-On With Picturesque Speed