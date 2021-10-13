Batman-Themed Haunted Hallows Event Starts Tomorrow In Rocket League

Rocket League has revealed that its Haunted Hallows 2021 event begins tomorrow and runs through November 1, and it will bring Batman-themed cars, decals, and more to the arena.

More specifically, Haunted Hallows 2021 will feature a new Gotham City Rumble limited-time mode, new items, and the return of all three Batmobiles previously sold in-game. Alongside all of this, new Halloween Hallows challenges will be added to Rocket League to give players the chance to unlock villain-themed items.

Everyone who logs in will be able to earn the Dark Knight Player’s Title and by completing challenges, players can earn special limited items like the Joker Dominus Decal and Boost, the Gotham’s Finest Merc Decal, the Harley Quinn Wheels and Topper, the Poison Ivy Boost, and more.

In Gotham City Rumble, drivers can expect the same Rumble gameplay but with the added twist that power-ups in the mode are themed after Batman and his rogue gallery. Some of the power-ups include Joker’s Boxing Glove, Harley’s Hammer (instead of the Boot), and Poison Ivy’s Vines (instead of the Grappling Hook).

To coincide with this new mode, the Beckwith Park (Gotham Night) arena has been added to the game and it includes plenty of easter eggs for Batman fans to spot. It’s the arena seen in the Haunted Hallows 2021 event trailer above.

If you missed out on the release of the 1989 Batmobile, the Dark Knight’s Tumbler from the Christopher Nolan Batman movies, or the 2016 Batmobile from Batman v Superman, all three will be available in the Rocket League Item Shop. Each comes with the Reel Life Decal, too, which gives the Batmobiles their signature black color from their respective movies.

The Bat-Signal Goal Explosions triple-pack available in the Item Shop starting tomorrow features a Bat-Symbol that explodes on-screen. The explosion will be either the Bat-Symbol from the 1989 Batman movie, the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy or that of Ben Affleck’s Batman in the recent Zack Snyder movies.

More details about the Haunted Hallows 2021 event can be found over on the Rocket League blog.

Will you be jumping into this year's Haunted Hallows event? Let us know in the comments below!