The First Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Trailer Has Arrived

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the first trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, and as you might expect, it features plenty of scares, R-rated gore, and of course, zombies.

The trailer hits many of the beats of the first two Resident Evil games, including iconic locales like the Spencer Mansion, the RCPD, and more. It features plenty of Robbie Amell’s Chris Redfield and Kaya Scodelario’s Claire Redfield, protagonists from the first and second game respectively.

In the trailer, we see Claire Redfield digging into Umbrella, the corporation we all know to be evil, only to discover that Umbrella is, in fact, evil. This investigation into the zombies Umbrella is creating brings the movie’s two protagonists to the infamous locations from the first two Resident Evil games. Eventually, they meet Avan Jogia’s Leon S. Kennedy and many of the other characters we know from the series.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Tom Hopper’s Albert Wesker, Hannah John-Kamen’s Jill Valentine (one of the playable protagonists in the first Resident Evil), Neal McDonough’s William Birkin, and more. It also features a glimpse at Lisa Trevor, one of the first to be experimented on by Umbrella in the Resident Evil universe.

Oh, and there’s zombies, lots of zombies – standard zombies, zombie dogs, lickers, massively overgrown zombies a la zombified William Birkin, and more.

Sony released a new poster for the film alongside the trailer today, too, and can view it below.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City will hit theaters exclusively on November 24.

[Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment]