News
Sony Pictures Entertainment

The First Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Trailer Has Arrived

by Wesley LeBlanc on Oct 07, 2021 at 11:03 AM

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the first trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, and as you might expect, it features plenty of scares, R-rated gore, and of course, zombies. 

The trailer hits many of the beats of the first two Resident Evil games, including iconic locales like the Spencer Mansion, the RCPD, and more. It features plenty of Robbie Amell’s Chris Redfield and Kaya Scodelario’s Claire Redfield, protagonists from the first and second game respectively.

In the trailer, we see Claire Redfield digging into Umbrella, the corporation we all know to be evil, only to discover that Umbrella is, in fact, evil. This investigation into the zombies Umbrella is creating brings the movie’s two protagonists to the infamous locations from the first two Resident Evil games. Eventually, they meet Avan Jogia’s Leon S. Kennedy and many of the other characters we know from the series. 

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Tom Hopper’s Albert Wesker, Hannah John-Kamen’s Jill Valentine (one of the playable protagonists in the first Resident Evil), Neal McDonough’s William Birkin, and more. It also features a glimpse at Lisa Trevor, one of the first to be experimented on by Umbrella in the Resident Evil universe. 

Oh, and there’s zombies, lots of zombies – standard zombies, zombie dogs, lickers, massively overgrown zombies a la zombified William Birkin, and more. 

Sony released a new poster for the film alongside the trailer today, too, and can view it below. 

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City will hit theaters exclusively on November 24. 

For more about the movie, check out this Game Informer interview with the director about how the film was cast, and then check out these official Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City photos.

Are you excited about this movie? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment]

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Resident Evil Villagecover

Resident Evil Village

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
Ranking Every Far Cry Game

Ranking Every Far Cry Game

Feature
Top 10 Metroidvanias To Play Right Now

Top 10 Metroidvanias To Play Right Now

Review
Far Cry 6 Review – The Spark That Ignites The Fire

Far Cry 6 Review – The Spark That Ignites The Fire

Review
Metroid Dread Review – Astro Dreadnought

Metroid Dread Review – Astro Dreadnought

Review
Alan Wake Remastered Review – Still One Of The Best Stories In Games

Alan Wake Remastered Review – Still One Of The Best Stories In Games

Preview
Exclusive Look At New Shin Megami Tensei V Designs For Mara, Kaya-no-hime, And More

Exclusive Look At New Shin Megami Tensei V Designs For Mara, Kaya-no-hime, And More

review in progress
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – Review In Progress

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – Review In Progress

feedback requested
Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue

Ask Us Anything: Submit Your Questions For Our Next Issue

cover reveal
Cover Reveal – Saints Row

Cover Reveal – Saints Row

News
Ubisoft Confirms Fan Theory About Far Cry 2’s Jackal Villain

Ubisoft Confirms Fan Theory About Far Cry 2’s Jackal Villain