Gearbox Software President Randy Pitchford Steps Down To Focus On Gearbox Movies And Television

Randy Pitchford has been largely involved in some of Gearbox Software's most popular games – namely, Bulletstorm and the Borderlands franchise. With the announcement of the Borderlands movie, Gearbox is pivoting towards expanding its transmedia horizons. Consequently, Pitchford announced that he is stepping down from the Software team to focus on film and television projects as President of Gearbox Studios, albeit temporarily. Pitchford might not be directly involved in video game development anymore, but he remains the company's CEO. Chief Technology Officer Steve Jones will be filling Pitchford's shoes.

In a Twitter post, Randy Pitchford congratulated Jones on his promotion and posted company organization diagrams and internal staff excerpts for extra context behind the personnel shift:

"If you are currently working with me on any creative level, nothing will change. My experience and institutional knowledge with our brands and franchises will continue to be at the disposal of our projects through the existing interfaces and touchpoints we have been using … Finally, I will be working to develop and grow our new Gearbox Studios business unit. I hope, before too long, that I can construct a self-driven small team there that includes a new President of Gearbox Studios that will drive our transmedia efforts."

What's next for Gearbox outside of the upcoming Borderlands movie? Well … more Borderlands, of course! Tiny Tina's Wonderlands chronicles the fantastical journey of the titular 13-year old as she slices and shoots her way through dangerous dungeons. You'll meet butt stallions - yes, that's what they're called - and fire-spitting dragons throughout the adventure. The world constantly evolves and changes to suit Tina's zany imagination, so players will indeed be in for a wild ride. "For me, bringing actual Borderlands guns to fight dragons, skeletons, goblins, and more in an original fantasy world imagined by the galaxy's deadliest 13-year-old, Tiny Tina, as a new, full-featured triple-A video game is a dream come true," Pitchford said in a press release when the game was announced.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 25.