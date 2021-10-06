News

Nuclear Blaze, A Firefighting Sidescroller By The Creator Of Dead Cells, Launches This Month

by Marcus Stewart on Oct 06, 2021 at 01:17 PM

Nuclear Blaze is a sidescrolling action game that’s all about extinguishing raging infernos as a firefighter. The game comes from the mind of Dead Cells mastermind Sébastien Benard, and it’s coming to PC via Steam on October 18.

You’re a firefighter sent to uncover the cause of a blaze that broke out at a mysterious military facility. Things aren’t as they seem, save for the walls of flames that can melt your face off. You’ll douse scorched areas using your trusty hose while uncovering secrets and hidden plot details that expand the narrative. The gameplay promises to retain the smooth maneuverability of Dead Cells as players leap and roll across explosive areas. Take a look at the game’s reveal trailer from a few weeks ago to see it in all its blazing glory. 

Nuclear Blaze looks fun and if it plays half as well as Dead Cells, players could be in for a treat. What do you think of the game? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Nuclear Blazecover

Nuclear Blaze

Platform:
PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
Top 10 Metroidvanias To Play Right Now

Top 10 Metroidvanias To Play Right Now

Review
Far Cry 6 Review – The Spark That Ignites The Fire

Far Cry 6 Review – The Spark That Ignites The Fire

Review
Alan Wake Remastered Review – Still One Of The Best Stories In Games

Alan Wake Remastered Review – Still One Of The Best Stories In Games

Preview
Exclusive Look At New Shin Megami Tensei V Designs For Mara, Kaya-no-hime, And More

Exclusive Look At New Shin Megami Tensei V Designs For Mara, Kaya-no-hime, And More

Review
Hot Wheels Unleashed Review – Simple, Satisfying Speed

Hot Wheels Unleashed Review – Simple, Satisfying Speed

Review
Metroid Dread Review – Astro Dreadnought

Metroid Dread Review – Astro Dreadnought

Feature
How Back 4 Blood Is Leading The Horde

How Back 4 Blood Is Leading The Horde

cover reveal
Cover Reveal – Saints Row

Cover Reveal – Saints Row

review in progress
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – Review In Progress

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – Review In Progress

News
The Developers Behind Sonic Mania Are Working On An Original 3D Platformer

The Developers Behind Sonic Mania Are Working On An Original 3D Platformer