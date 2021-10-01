News
Accessible Games Database Helps Locate Accessible Games To Play

by John Carson on Oct 01, 2021 at 07:00 PM

Accessibility in games has been a rising topic over the past few years, and rightly so. The more people can play games, the better. Companies are adding in all kinds of options and modes to make games more accessible in various ways, but finding out which games have the options someone may be looking for isn’t always easy. DAGERSystem is looking to change that with a database that makes finding accessible games an easy task.

DAGERSystem’s Accessible Games Database has all kinds of searchable options to help locate specific features you want in a game. The database lets you filter games that cater to various auditory, color, visual, and fine motor features and gives a list of recommendations based on your needs. Each of these categories has targeted sub-categories of accessibility options to find which titles support the particular need of a given player. Even when looking at one game’s suite of options, click on any of them to populate a filtered list of all matches on the database with that same or similar accessibility.

Not all accessibility options on the site are tied to the sensory or motor categories above. You can also search whether a game has saving functionality, tutorials, required internet connections, difficulty settings, and whether it’s multiplayer only. It’s important to remember that all of these are a form of accessibility to someone, and it’s cool that the Accessible Games Database takes all of it into account.

Development studios, publishers, console creators are getting better and more open about accessibility, but there’s still more work to do. I’m glad to see sites like DAGERSystem’s database enhance the visibility of specific games and their options, and we at Game Informer are more than happy to do our part to spread to word about them.

John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

