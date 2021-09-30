Sony Has Acquired Demon's Souls Remake Studio Bluepoint Games

After years of making critically acclaimed remakes of PlayStation exclusives, Sony has finally brought Bluepoint Games officially into the PlayStation family. Announcing the acquisition on the PlayStation Blog accompanied by an announcement video on Twitter, Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst welcomed the new studio.

“With each of its projects, Bluepoint has raised the bar on console-defining visuals and gameplay, and the studio’s vast expertise in world building and character creation will be a huge plus for future PlayStation Studios properties,” Hulst said in the blog post about what Bluepoint brings to Sony’s portfolio.

Bluepoint has made itself a top studio for developing game remakes by preserving the core spirit of the game while updating visuals and mechanics with modern sensibilities when it makes sense. The studio is known for releases like Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, 2018’s Shadow of the Colossus remake, and last year’s masterful PlayStation 5 launch title Demon’s Souls. We aren’t aware which game Bluepoint is working on right now, but whether it’s remaking a classic (fingers crossed for an update to Bloodborne) or something new entirely, we’re excited to play whatever it is.

