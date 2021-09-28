News

New Dead By Daylight Survivor Is A Witch

by Daniel Tack on Sep 28, 2021 at 06:10 PM

Just in time for Halloween, Dead by Daylight is getting a new survivor next month in October with the Hour of the Witch content drop. Mikaela Reid joins the ranks of the survivors as a witch! Reid writes horror stories and, not surprisingly, loves Halloween. What perks will she bring to the table? Good question. A better question – will her perks help her survive against Pinhead? Like all other survivors, Reid can be slotted with any perks to play – unlike killers that come with core signature abilities tied to their character. 

Check out the Hour of the Witch Mikaela Reid trailer below to get a look at the latest addition to the asymmetrical survivor horror game. While I enjoy playing characters with the gaudiest outfits when I play survivor, it’s often not the smartest idea. I tend to attract a lot of killer attention, and I’m a much better killer than I am a survivor. Reid has some serious style to bring to the game and is likely to get some super cool skin cosmetics as time goes on, as well.

Obviously, holidays like Halloween are likely to come with all kinds of cool things for games like Dead by Daylight. What do you expect?

Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
Senior Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Dead by Daylightcover

Dead by Daylight

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android
Release Date:
June 14, 2016 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), 
April 16, 2020 (iOS, Android), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

