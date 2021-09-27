Into The Pit Demo Available Now

If you're curious about playing Into The Pit, the Doom-like, spellcasting roguelike announced during Xbox's Gamescom press event; a new limited-time demo has been made available on the Humble Store.

Into The Pit puts you in command of a mystic on the hunt for occult powers. When the player character's cousin, Luridia, discovers the titular pit in a village, she finds it full of demonic power, causing them to stop sending letters. It's up to the player to get to the bottom of what exactly happened.

Judging by Into The Pit's trailer, developer Nullpointer Games is taking heavy inspiration from the Doom series – particularly the aggressive and fast-paced gameplay of Doom (2016) and its sequel, Doom Eternal. However, instead of guns, players dart around casting spells and various powers.

Into The Pit will be released for Xbox consoles and PC on October 19. The game's new demo is available now for PC players via Steam. It's only out for a limited time, though the demo's press release and its Humble Store listing don't specify exactly when the demo will be taken down. We've reached out for clarification and will update the story should we hear back.



Check out the Into The Pit demo here.