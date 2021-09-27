News

Into The Pit Demo Available Now

by Blake Hester on Sep 27, 2021 at 02:15 PM

If you're curious about playing Into The Pit, the Doom-like, spellcasting roguelike announced during Xbox's Gamescom press event; a new limited-time demo has been made available on the Humble Store. 

Into The Pit puts you in command of a mystic on the hunt for occult powers. When the player character's cousin, Luridia, discovers the titular pit in a village, she finds it full of demonic power, causing them to stop sending letters. It's up to the player to get to the bottom of what exactly happened.  

Judging by Into The Pit's trailer, developer Nullpointer Games is taking heavy inspiration from the Doom series – particularly the aggressive and fast-paced gameplay of Doom (2016) and its sequel, Doom Eternal. However, instead of guns, players dart around casting spells and various powers. 

Into The Pit will be released for Xbox consoles and PC on October 19. The game's new demo is available now for PC players via Steam. It's only out for a limited time, though the demo's press release and its Humble Store listing don't specify exactly when the demo will be taken down. We've reached out for clarification and will update the story should we hear back. 

Check out the Into The Pit demo here.

On
On
Off
Off
Blake Hester
Blake Hester
Senior Associate Editor
Blake Hester has been writing about the video game industry since 2015. Before joining Game Informer he freelanced for outlets such as Polygon, Vice, USG, and Rolling Stone.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Into the Pitcover

Into the Pit

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Review
Diablo II: Resurrected Review - Memories Made Real

Diablo II: Resurrected Review - Memories Made Real

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

opinion
Death Stranding Is Best Played Offline

Death Stranding Is Best Played Offline

gamer culture
Marvel&#039;s &quot;What If...?&quot; Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Marvel's "What If...?" Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Feature
Top 10 Action Games To Play Right Now

Top 10 Action Games To Play Right Now

opinion
Nintendo Has An Exciting 2022 Planned

Nintendo Has An Exciting 2022 Planned

Feature
Mario’s Film Folly: The True Story Behind Hollywood’s Biggest Gaming Blunder

Mario’s Film Folly: The True Story Behind Hollywood’s Biggest Gaming Blunder

impressions
Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

Death Stranding Director's Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

impressions
Should You Play Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls?

Should You Play Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls?

News
Chris Pratt Voices Mario In Illumination&#039;s Movie, Full Cast Revealed

Chris Pratt Voices Mario In Illumination's Movie, Full Cast Revealed