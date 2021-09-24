Japanese Breakfast’s Sable Soundtrack Is Available Now

The exploration-focused indie title Sable launched yesterday, and if you have been cruising around its beautifully rendered world thinking to yourself, "this music is pretty rad! I'd listen to an entire album of this," you're in luck! The game's soundtrack, composed by indie rock band Japanse Breakfast, is available to listen to now.

The 32-song tracklist features ambient music composed by Japanese Breakfast's singer and songwriter Michelle Zauner. You can find the soundtrack on a variety of music streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Pandora. For you vinyl collectors, you can pre-order a physical vinyl of the album. It comes as a 2-disc LP and offers both a standard edition for $20 and Sable-colored disc versions for $35. You can snag them at the band's official merch store.

Sable's soundtrack is only one of its best qualities. In her 8.75 out of 10 review, editor Jill Grodt endorses the game by saying, "For those who love to explore, I can't recommend Sable enough. Every element – beautiful graphics, compelling traversal, and player-driven plot – works together to ensure I simply lose myself in the world." You can play it now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, as well as on Game Pass.

