News

Japanese Breakfast’s Sable Soundtrack Is Available Now

by Marcus Stewart on Sep 24, 2021 at 12:39 PM

The exploration-focused indie title Sable launched yesterday, and if you have been cruising around its beautifully rendered world thinking to yourself, "this music is pretty rad! I'd listen to an entire album of this," you're in luck! The game's soundtrack, composed by indie rock band Japanse Breakfast, is available to listen to now.

The 32-song tracklist features ambient music composed by Japanese Breakfast's singer and songwriter Michelle Zauner. You can find the soundtrack on a variety of music streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Pandora. For you vinyl collectors, you can pre-order a physical vinyl of the album. It comes as a 2-disc LP and offers both a standard edition for $20 and Sable-colored disc versions for $35. You can snag them at the band's official merch store

Sable's soundtrack is only one of its best qualities. In her 8.75 out of 10 review, editor Jill Grodt endorses the game by saying, "For those who love to explore, I can't recommend Sable enough. Every element – beautiful graphics, compelling traversal, and player-driven plot – works together to ensure I simply lose myself in the world." You can play it now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, as well as on Game Pass. 

Have you played Sable? If so, what do you think of its soundtrack? Let us know in the comments! 

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Sablecover

Sable

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

Review
Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Review – One Of The Best Adventures Of The Year

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Review – One Of The Best Adventures Of The Year

Review
Diablo II: Resurrected Review - Memories Made Real

Diablo II: Resurrected Review - Memories Made Real

gamer culture
Marvel&#039;s &quot;What If...?&quot; Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Marvel's "What If...?" Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Preview
How Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Changes The Borderlands Game

How Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Changes The Borderlands Game

Feature
Top 10 Action Games To Play Right Now

Top 10 Action Games To Play Right Now

News
The First Persona 25th Anniversary Reveal Video Showcases Anime, Concerts, And Next Stream Date

The First Persona 25th Anniversary Reveal Video Showcases Anime, Concerts, And Next Stream Date

Review
NBA 2K22 Review – Minor But Compelling Roster Additions

NBA 2K22 Review – Minor But Compelling Roster Additions

Feature
Game Informer&#039;s Most Anticipated Holiday 2021 Games

Game Informer's Most Anticipated Holiday 2021 Games

impressions
Death Stranding Director&#039;s Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America

Death Stranding Director's Cut Is Worth Another Trek Across America