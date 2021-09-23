In Unsighted, You Must Save A City Of Robots From Transforming Into Monsters In Real-Time

Unsighted is a sci-fi top-down action-adventure game that transports players to the robot-ruled world of Arcadia. In this land, humanoid automatons have been blessed with sentience thanks to an energy source called Anima. Unfortunately, this fuel is running out, and when it does, the machines will devolve into mindless killers called Unsighted. As the automaton Alma, you're on a quest to find your missing partner and to restore Anima before it's too late for herself and her people.

Alma boasts a vast arsenal of melee and ranged weapons, from various swords to blasters, shotguns, and even a flamethrower. Mastery of the fast-paced combat requires timing parries to deflect physical attacks, while triggering an active reload keeps your guns spraying bullets as continuously as possible. Building an Alma that suits your playstyle involves unlocking a skill tree of ability granting chips. These chips can also be crafted or discovered while exploring. Unsighted can be tackled alone or with a friend in two-player co-op.

Arcadia is an expansive, labyrinthine world filled with secrets and important NPC's. Unsighted's centerpiece feature is an in-game timer that counts down in real-time. Take too long to reach someone, and they could run out of Anima and transform into an Unsighted, forcing you to fight them. This can even happen to quest-giving characters as well as yourself. Thus, Unsighted features multiple endings that vary depending on if and when you can interact with or save a character before their time is up, providing plenty of replay value.

Unsighted looks promising, and we don't have to wait long to see how its unique premise shakes out. It launches September 30 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. You can also try a demo on Switch and Steam right now.