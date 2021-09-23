News

Dark Souls Just Celebrated Its Tenth Anniversary

by Daniel Tack on Sep 23, 2021 at 01:50 PM

Yesterday, Dark Souls celebrated its tenth anniversary as part of gaming history. Have you played Dark Souls yet? While Demon’s Souls paved the way for the From Software action suite, Dark Souls was the title where the subgenre would become a critical part of the gaming world.

There have been plenty of arguments over which Souls game is the best over the years, with Dark Souls II perhaps leading the divisive discourse, but at the end of the day, don’t all the games really push us forward with challenges and victories? While not technically a Souls game, Bloodborne is still my favorite of the bunch. Favorite boss? Sister Friede.

What’s your favorite Souls game and why? Yes, you can choose Sekiro if you want, even though it doesn’t really line up nicely like the rest of the FromSoftware action RPGs. I mean, if you really want, you can even talk about where Souls came from, the King’s Field series of role-playing games. Or go all the way back to Shadow Tower. Okay, not Shadow Tower; that game was fairly unplayable even when it came out, so we won’t talk about that one.  And since it’s not out, you can’t pick Elden Ring. Yet.

Of course, now that Soulslikes are a thing, other companies have begun to dip their toes into these waters over the last decade. Notables include Nioh and Nioh 2, but there are plenty of Soulslikes out there, with plenty more on the way. 

Check out our somewhat recent rundown and ranking of the Souls games right here.

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
Senior Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Dark Soulscover

Dark Souls

Platform:
PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

The Top 25 Diamond and Pearl Pokémon

Review
Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Review – One Of The Best Adventures Of The Year

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Review – One Of The Best Adventures Of The Year

Preview
How Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Changes The Borderlands Game

How Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Changes The Borderlands Game

Review
Diablo II: Resurrected Review - Memories Made Real

Diablo II: Resurrected Review - Memories Made Real

gamer culture
Marvel&#039;s &quot;What If...?&quot; Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Marvel's "What If...?" Is Getting 11 Funko Pops, Including Several Zombies

Feature
Top 10 Action Games To Play Right Now

Top 10 Action Games To Play Right Now

News
The First Persona 25th Anniversary Reveal Video Showcases Anime, Concerts, And Next Stream Date

The First Persona 25th Anniversary Reveal Video Showcases Anime, Concerts, And Next Stream Date

Review
NBA 2K22 Review – Minor But Compelling Roster Additions

NBA 2K22 Review – Minor But Compelling Roster Additions

Feature
Game Informer&#039;s Most Anticipated Holiday 2021 Games

Game Informer's Most Anticipated Holiday 2021 Games

News
New Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Trailers Reveal Dynamic Photo Mode, Physical Deluxe Edition Announced

New Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Trailers Reveal Dynamic Photo Mode, Physical Deluxe Edition Announced