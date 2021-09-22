PSA: 343 Industries Stream Today Will Feature Info On The Next Halo Infinite Testing Flight

Halo Infinite developers 343 Industries will be holding a live stream this afternoon covering details of the next testing flight for the upcoming multiplayer shooter. Running for two consecutive weekends, this new test will cover all of the previously available materials and more. Those looking for more information about these closed public sessions can check out the Halo Twitch or YouTube channels at 4 p.m. Central today.

Our previous playable demo of Halo Infinite had teams of human-controlled Spartans going head-to-head against bots in Team Slayer matches. These battles were limited to four-on-four skirmishes on smaller maps like new arrivals Live Fire and Bazaar. However, we have learned this next set of testing will introduce Big Team Battle and larger maps along with it.

Whether the looks at the game's battle pass or customization will be expanded or not is yet to be known, but the incoming larger maps are sure to bring in the big guns mounted on a classic Halo tank or the bed of a Warthog. I can't wait to see how vehicles are making the transition to Infinite, and I hope we get plenty of time to cruise around in them, making the opposing teams miserable in the process.

What are you hoping for in this new Halo Infinite test? Are you going to be checking it out? Let us know in the comments!