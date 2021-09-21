Pokémon Unite Launches On iOS and Android Tomorrow With Cross-Play And Cross-Progression

Pokémon Unite is making its big debut on mobile devices tomorrow. A new blog post highlights some changes coming to the game alongside the release on these additional platforms in preparation for the occasion. Producer Masaaki Hoshino breaks down some of the new features coming to Pokémon Unite with its latest update.

First and foremost is the launch on iOS and Android devices. With the expansion to other platforms comes “full cross-platform play and account linking across mobile devices and Nintendo Switch.” This means if you’re looking to play on your phone or tablet, your Switch progress will carry over through your account. Also, Pokémon Unite players on any device will be matched up with or against any players regardless of platform. It’s a very convenient set of features and smart to have day one with the mobile release.

Other additions noted by Hoshino include

New in-game events in which you can get super item enhancers that can upgrade a held item to grade 30. We’ve also made it easier for all Trainers to get item enhancers.

New held items to introduce fresh strategies.

The introduction of Unite squads, allowing Trainers to team up with squadmates.

A second battle pass, which will feature all-new cosmetic items, including new Holowear with special visual effects.

The rollout of some limited Spectator Mode features.

Support for multiple new languages.

Spectator Mode was previously tested and removed in August, but the team looks to be bringing it back in some form. And, of course, a new battle pass with all kinds of new cosmetics to customize your Pokémon is always a welcomed sight!

While there are no new characters in this update, Hoshino promises we’ll see some down the road along with a new game mode:

"We’ll continue to add more playable Pokémon and make balance adjustments to both Pokémon and the maps. Trainers can anticipate new battle passes, themed events, and other compelling content to make Pokémon UNITE even more fun and rewarding. Additionally, we’re developing a new mode of play designed to level the playing field for all Trainers, regardless of their held items’ grades."

Are you looking to try out Pokémon Unite on your iOS or Android device, or are you sticking to the Switch version? Luckily, you’ll have the option to move around any platform you’d like at no cost. Let us know in the comments what you think about the big update coming to Unite tomorrow!