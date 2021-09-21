News

Neo: The World Ends With You Lands On The Epic Store This Month

by Marcus Stewart on Sep 21, 2021 at 12:36 PM

After Square Enix jumped the gun by leaking the news a few hours early, we can confirm that Neo: The World Ends With You makes its way to PC via the Epic Games Store on September 28. The sequel to the fan-favorite RPG launched on PlayStation 4 and Switch in July, with the PC version slated to come later, though this may be unexpectedly sooner than some might have thought. Not that we're complaining. 

Neo takes place four years after the events of the original and stars new protagonist Rindo and his best friend Fret. The two teens are killed and find themselves caught in a new version of the Reaper’s Game that promotes team battles. Rindo leads his team, the Wicked Twisters, in a race to climb the rankings in order to win the game and, hopefully, be brought back to life. The game shifts from 2D to a fully 3D design, and the action-oriented combat lets you control all four of Rindo’s teammates simultaneously. You’ll still collect dozens of ability-granting pins and explore a larger version of Shibuya. 

In our review, we scored Neo an 8 out of 10. While Game Informer features editor Kim Wallace criticized the game’s adherence to some of the more archaic design decisions from the original, she also admitted she had trouble putting it down, writing, “The world draws you in, the boss battles provide a worthy challenge, and I loved watching the relationships between characters grow. There’s also some excellent payoff for fans of the first game. Exploring Shibuya and dropping the beat is still a delight, and the music captivates you in the best way.”

Have you been holding off on playing Neo on PC? If you’ve already played the game, what do you think of it? Let us know in the comments.

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Neo: The World Ends With Youcover

Neo: The World Ends With You

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Switch, PC
Release Date:
July 27, 2021 (PlayStation 4, Switch), 
September 28, 2021 (PC)

Popular Content

Review
Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Review – One Of The Best Adventures Of The Year

Kena Bridge Of Spirits Review – One Of The Best Adventures Of The Year

Feature
Top 10 RPGs To Play Right Now

Top 10 RPGs To Play Right Now

News
Watch 18 Minutes Of Gameplay Of The Souls-Inspired Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Watch 18 Minutes Of Gameplay Of The Souls-Inspired Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

News
The First Persona 25th Anniversary Reveal Video Showcases Anime, Concerts, And Next Stream Date

The First Persona 25th Anniversary Reveal Video Showcases Anime, Concerts, And Next Stream Date

opinion
Lady Dimitrescu Needs To Be Added To Monster Hunter

Lady Dimitrescu Needs To Be Added To Monster Hunter

News
Battlefield 2042 Early Access Begins November 12, Open Beta Launch Still Undetermined

Battlefield 2042 Early Access Begins November 12, Open Beta Launch Still Undetermined

Review
NBA 2K22 Review – Minor But Compelling Roster Additions

NBA 2K22 Review – Minor But Compelling Roster Additions

News
Sega And Atlus Tease New RPG Announcement For Tokyo Game Show

Sega And Atlus Tease New RPG Announcement For Tokyo Game Show

News
Conquer Middle-earth On Your Phone Next Week In Lord Of The Rings: Rise To War

Conquer Middle-earth On Your Phone Next Week In Lord Of The Rings: Rise To War

News
New Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Trailers Reveal Dynamic Photo Mode, Physical Deluxe Edition Announced

New Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Trailers Reveal Dynamic Photo Mode, Physical Deluxe Edition Announced