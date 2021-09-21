Neo: The World Ends With You Lands On The Epic Store This Month

After Square Enix jumped the gun by leaking the news a few hours early, we can confirm that Neo: The World Ends With You makes its way to PC via the Epic Games Store on September 28. The sequel to the fan-favorite RPG launched on PlayStation 4 and Switch in July, with the PC version slated to come later, though this may be unexpectedly sooner than some might have thought. Not that we're complaining.

Neo takes place four years after the events of the original and stars new protagonist Rindo and his best friend Fret. The two teens are killed and find themselves caught in a new version of the Reaper’s Game that promotes team battles. Rindo leads his team, the Wicked Twisters, in a race to climb the rankings in order to win the game and, hopefully, be brought back to life. The game shifts from 2D to a fully 3D design, and the action-oriented combat lets you control all four of Rindo’s teammates simultaneously. You’ll still collect dozens of ability-granting pins and explore a larger version of Shibuya.

In our review, we scored Neo an 8 out of 10. While Game Informer features editor Kim Wallace criticized the game’s adherence to some of the more archaic design decisions from the original, she also admitted she had trouble putting it down, writing, “The world draws you in, the boss battles provide a worthy challenge, and I loved watching the relationships between characters grow. There’s also some excellent payoff for fans of the first game. Exploring Shibuya and dropping the beat is still a delight, and the music captivates you in the best way.”

Have you been holding off on playing Neo on PC? If you’ve already played the game, what do you think of it? Let us know in the comments.