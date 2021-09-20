News
Swery65's The Good Life Release Date Has Been Revealed

by John Carson on Sep 20, 2021 at 01:24 PM

Director Swery65 and his development studio White Owls Inc. have finally set a release date for The Good Life, and it’s very soon. PLAYISM, the game’s publisher, released a trailer this morning (which you can watch above!) providing an overview of what The Good Life is about and announcing the launch date.

You play as Naomi Hayward, a photographer who has traveled from her home in New York to a small English town, Rainy Woods, in search of solving a mystery for a client. Rainy Woods is known as the “happiest town in the world,” but the town and its residents have a secret Naomi soon becomes wrapped up in; when the sun goes down, everyone turns into dogs and cats! During your time in the town, you’ll snap photos, investigate oddities, and take odd jobs from the townsfolk to earn an extra buck as you unravel what and who is behind the happenings in Rainy Woods.

The Good Life has been in production for quite a while, having had a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2019. Swery65, otherwise known as Hidetaka Suehiro, and his team at White Owls Inc. have previously released Deadly Premonition 2 and The Missing in recent years, although Swery65’s gameography goes deep into the previous console generations, including D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die, Spyfiction, Extinction, and Tomba 2.

While its status was up in the air for a while, it’s nice to have a definitive release date for The Good Life on October 15. It will be releasing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Are you interested in snapping photos of this rural English town or spending nights as a pup or cat? Let us know in the comments!

John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Products In This Article

The Good Lifecover

The Good Life

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
2021

